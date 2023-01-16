A little over a week ago Brunella Horna and Richard Acuna They decided to unite their lives forever through marriage and various media figures did not hesitate to send them the best of successes. One of those who drew attention was César Acuña Jr.

Through an extensive message via Instagram, the son of César Acuña, offered them all his support. Let’s remember that the wedding of the aforementioned characters has been one of the most expensive, according to a report by “Amor y Fuego”, and even Rodrigo González, host of the said program, assured that “(Brunella and Richard) left the fence high in this 2023″.

César Acuña Jr. shared a photo with his brother on his birthday. Photo: Instagram

What did César Acuña Jr. say?

Congratulations, @richardacuna_ @brunehorna, on this new stage in your new life together as the Acuña Horna family. Very grateful to God for being able to be part of this very special moment for you. May life continue to fill you with many blessings now, tomorrow and always. Very happy that the family continues to grow and we continue to grow stronger together. ‘The family is the most essential cell in human society’, as Pope John Paul XXIII said”, reads the post.

In addition, César Acuña Jr. promised his brother and sister-in-law that they could always count on him: “Finally, don’t doubt that they always count on me and my family, as it has been from the beginning. May your joy and happiness last forever. And may your happiness and love be forever and unshakable. Thanks to life for these wonderful moments”.

Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña were married on January 7, 2023. Photo: Instagram César Acuña Jr.

Richard Acuna responds

Faced with the extensive and moving message, Richard Acuña was quick to respond: “Thank you, cute little brother, I thank God for giving us the opportunity to be together and that you can be a part of the union and consolidation of the great love we have for each other @brunehorna and I. I love you Cheboy.”