The puzzle of the brutal attack with a baseball bat suffered by a sixty-year-old from Cesano Maderno, in the province of Monza Brianza, has been partially solved. The Carabinieri of the Desio company and the Monza investigative unit placed a minor boy under judicial police custody on charges of attempted murder. The young man was taken to the CPA of the Beccaria institute to await the validation hearing. The reason for the ambush which took place on the evening of September 24th in the condominium garage where the victim lives, who was admitted to the San Gerardo hospital in the Neuroresuscitation department with a reserved prognosis, still remains to be clarified. The family members reportedly reported that the victim, a businessman with no criminal record, was not supposed to meet anyone the other evening. From the first investigations, the sixty-year-old does not have a criminal record or has filed complaints about incidents that made him worry about his safety. The Carabinieri investigators, cross-referencing the testimonies collected and viewing the footage from the video surveillance cameras in the area, arrived at the young man. On Wednesday they showed up at his house and during the search some clothes with obvious traces of blood turned up. The same ones found on the baseball bat abandoned a short distance from the body of the sixty-year-old, found the other evening by another resident of the building. The military also seized some joints from the young man. The young man was made available to the Milan Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office pending the validation hearing.