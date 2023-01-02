Few days before opening at Las Vegas at CES (Consumer Electronics Show), 2023 edition, on air from 5 to 8 January 2023 with 2,500 exhibitors from 165 countries. But so much is the curiosity for this super technological event: they are in fact expected at least 100,000 visitorsfrom all corners of the world. Not to mention thedigital edition which will involve many more. The ribbon cutting is expected on January 5thfrom Gay Shapiropresident of the Consumer Technology Association, the consul general in Los Angeles, Silvia Key and the Commerce Commissioner at ICE’s New York Office, Antonio Laspina.

CES Las Vegas 2023

Numerous events are also planned outside the convention centerwhich hosts CES Las Vegas 2023. A full of trends that make the point on technology and innovationcompanies that develop systems that can help workers in their tasks, explaining in detail how a component should be assembled in order to reduce errors and learning times.

CES in Las Vegas from January 5 to 8, 2023

And yet the subscription services (films, music, video games, transport), the augmented reality both in terms of healthcare and construction so as to lower costs and design times. Not forgetting the metaversei.e. the virtual space and objects desired by various companies starting with Half with the various platforms that will have to create a series of isolated spaces. And still software standards far beyond the vision of 3D TV wearing glasses.

For Lesley Rohrbaughdirector of research for the CES, “there will be a lot of attention on the issue of rights in order to create a better world for everyone with a lifestyle that is less harmful to the environment around us”.

CES Las Vegas 2023 novelty cars

Autonomous driving, connectivity and infotainment among the main themes of the automotive sector. Stellantis, as the CEO anticipated Carlos Tavaresexhibits two conceptone is the electric variant of the Ram 1500the pick up that with the internal combustion engine exceeds 5.8 meters in length, the other is the Peugeot Inception concept.

Ford F-150 Lightning

In the first, the US brand is chasing Ford and General Motors: the Blue Oval, as is known, has started the sale of theF150 Electric lightingwhile GM had exhibited in the 2022 edition the Electric Silverado.

Jeeps is present with 4xe, the Electric Jeep. Chrysler proposes the first applications of Stellantis connectivity and more Dodge with the concept Charger Daytona Srt Bev and Fiat which exhibits Mataverse Storethe first interactive showroom based on the metaverse.

Stellantis brands at CES in Las Vegas 2023

There is also Free2Move with a multimodal platform. BMW will lift the veil on the future platform Neue Klasse on which the new generation of electric vehicles will be launched starting from 2025.

KITT at CES Las Vegas 2023

Recently the CEO of the Group, Oliver Zipse, had suggested finding out about the big news planned, including a brand new prototype. BMW will be among the protagonists thanks to the new “Dee”. To find out more, two investigators were bothered, KITT (aka Supercar) and his mate Michael Knight. On BMW’s Instagram profile, David Hasselhoffchats with KITT about this “Dee”.

This BMW electric car based on the unprecedented architecture is attracting more and more curiosity Neue Klasse. They speculate solid state batteriesrecord autonomy, voice assistance guided by artificial intelligence.

CES Las Vegas 2023 all the car news

Mercedes and Audi focus on the quality of infotainment. The Stuttgart brand bets on “Tech to Desire” (technology to be desired). The other German brand will be the first manufacturer to transfer virtual reality entertainment to production models. At the base stands out the holoride technology which adapts the virtual contents to the driving movements of the car in real time. If the vehicle turns right, the astronaut you drive on in the digital world will also fly in the same direction.

Ram 1500 Revolution Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Concept

Volkswagen (January 3) unveils the name and a disguised prototype of the model by inviting visitors to “wanting to experience the next step in the brand electrification process”. According to rumors, the new one could be revealed ID. Aero, already seen as a concept car last June, a premium electric sedan medium size that sits on the MEB platform with lithium ion batteries with range of 620km. At the base of the engine range is a variant a rear-wheel drive 204 hpwhile the configuration of the top-of-the-range variant could be equipped with a system of four-wheel drive and two electric motors with total power of 299 hp.

The Dutch company Lightyear proposes the second generation of the propulsion car (also) solar, expected in 2025, with autonomy of 800km and price around 40,000 euros.

Volkswagen ID. Aero Concept

Italdesign (VW group) exhibits Climb-Einnovative concept of future mobility, Holon, whose style is curated by Pininfarina. Hyundai and Kia they announced ZER01NE, a platform to support creative talents. Marelli will let visitors touch the latest technological solutions with the Diorama Display that embraces the whole dashboard of the car or with systems that project statistics such as the speed at which one is going or the suggestions of the on-board navigator onto a small screen.

Car technology at CES Las Vegas 2023

Bosch offers an on-board computer that incorporates infotainment and Adas, like parking. In this fair of the future there is also a corner dedicated to interior customization of the future. Automotive brands will be able to configure the interior digitally thanks to the Digital Design Studio.

Updated i lidar sensors to bring safety to level 4 on the SAE scale. ZF exposes the connectivity platform ProConnect.

Stand with Bosch novelties at CES Las Vegas 2023

At CES there will also be the Marche region with a delegation of 10 startups and innovative SMEs. There are 50 startups present in the Italian pavilion.

CES Las Vegas 2023 new TVs and PCs

Headlights on Bridgestone, Continental, Samsung (televisions, smart and connected appliances), sony (press conference on January 4 for one of the most important events of CES), LG (new TVs of the OLED family), Asus, AMD, Nvidia, Klipsch, JBL, Panasonic (flagship television with associated technologies), Philips, Google Nest, Arlo, Honeywell, Ring, Qualcomm (Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions).

The best of technology on display at CES in Las Vegas 2023

Lenovo offers i new ThinkPadX1 laptops with recycled materials and a series of brand new laptops. For Sergio Savaresiprofessor in the Department of Electronics, Information and Bioengineering of the Politecnico di Milano, interviewed by Repubblica, predicts that “In 30 years we will no longer own cars. We will move on robo-taxis and the self-driving car will be the disruptive technology that will change the world of cars”.

