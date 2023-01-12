The

CES (Consumer Electronic Show) Las Vegas has become the largest technology fair in the world. Between January 5 and 8, a total of 3,200 companies, including 10 Spanish, have shown their news to professionals from 173 countries and regions that have attended the event, in sectors such as digital health, food technology, games, home smart and other technologies. And of course, the automotive industry.

The

electric vehicle (EV) revolution and technology in clear evolution towards autonomous vehicles are two of the pillars on which the world’s leading manufacturers are making greater technological and economic efforts. And once again, CES in Las Vegas has become the great showcase where all of them are showing their most recent advances.

In this latest edition

The Hyundai Group has advanced that it will have a total of 23 models of electric and hydrogen vehicles available in its catalog by 2025, while Stellantis plans to offer up to 55 electric cars and trucks in the US and Europe, also by 2025, distributed among all its brands .

The color changing car



the german firm

bmw has advanced the technological and design lines of its future models through the i Vision Dee «concept car». The name “Dee” stands for Digital Emotional Experience, and that is precisely its goal: to create a link between people and their cars.

It is a saloon

able to talk to occupants, show virtual worlds through your windshield and even change its color. This is achieved thanks to the fact that the bodywork is divided into 240 segments of an electronic tape called “e Ink”. Each segment is individually controlled allowing an almost infinite variety of colors to be generated in a matter of seconds.

BMW i Vision Dee /



This 100% electric car is capable of visually expressing moods such as joy, amazement and even approval.

BMW i Vision Dee it can also project an image of the driver’s avatar on the side window.

smart vehicles



A bit along these lines

Volkswagen has unveiled its first all-electric saloon based on the Modular Electric Drive (MEB) platform with clever camouflage.

This is the new ID.7, one model includes a new display concept as standard, Head-up-Display with augmented reality, a 15-inch screen, as well as a new climate control system with intelligent air vents offers various functions: for example, it recognizes the driver that He walks over with his key and starts cooling the interior on hot days or heating it up on cold days. In the mechanical section, this car will have a range of approximately 700 kilometers (WLTP).

VW ID.7 /



While the Stellantis group has presented under the brand

Peugeot the prototype “Inception Concept” with which they anticipate their future electric cars. Has a

autonomy of 800 kilometers and two electric motors, one in the front and the other in the rear, with which it achieves a power of 680 horsepower, with acceleration from 0 to 100 in less than three seconds.

Introduce technological elements such as

the new generation of the i-Cockpitwhich includes the control system called “Hypersquare” that replaces the traditional steering wheel with a screen with circular cells in its four corners.

Peugeot Inception Concept /



For its part, the brand of the Stellantis RAM group, leader in the pickup market in the United States, has presented its battery electric vehicle (BEV) at CES 2023

Ram 1500 Revolution Concept, a visionary roadmap that reflects what the vehicle of the future will be and that will redefine the pickup segment. It has four-wheel drive as it has two motors, one per axle. Thanks to the 800 volt ultra-fast charging technology with maximum power of 350 kW, you can obtain the equivalent of 160 kilometers of autonomy in just 10 minutes.

Ram 1500 Revolution Concept /



In addition to electrification, a section increasingly linked to the automotive industry is connectivity and the use of data. In this section

Stellantis has announced the creation of Mobilisightsan independent business unit that will be dedicated to promoting the company’s DaaS (data as a service) business and developing and licensing innovative B2B products, applications and services.

Mobilisights products will be made available to a wide variety of entities, including private companies, public services, and educational and research institutions, facilitating data-driven decision-making and leading to the development of a broad portfolio of applications and services.

futuristic designs



As for the most futuristic vehicle designs, the Italdesign proposal stands out at CES in Las Vegas 2023, the DeLorean Omega 2040, a curious car that

lacks windows and with “gull wing” type doors. It is an all-terrain vehicle with a raised body and huge wheels, giant wheels. The manufacturer defines it as “a somewhat iconoclastic model”, inspired by off-road racing.

DeLorean Omega 2040 /



It also has a peculiar design.

Hyundai, which through its company Mobis, a specialist in sensors, software and electrical components, has presented the M Vision TO, an autonomous vehicle oriented towards mobility. It has

cameras, radars and Lidar sensors that detect objects near the vehicle. In its design it includes the so-called “electronic corners with crab driving” with the wheels located in each of the corners, and with a movement that allows it to rotate and move laterally.

Hyundai M Vision TO /



The key piece for autonomous driving are some

lidar sensors capable of mapping the environment through laser beams. They are fragile, cumbersome and expensive to produce but Luminar, Bosch, Husai, Innovusion or Auster presented their commercial proposals.

‘Smart’ cabin is another of the concepts present in the show, such as augmented reality, driver monitoring systems, end-to-end curved screens and

even video games to pass the charging time, the latest from Microsoft, Samsung, Bosch or Continental.

The electrical storage problem is becoming more and more acute as

that increases mobility zero emissions. There was no shortage of batteries for the home or advertisements, such as that of Mercedes-Benz, to create a global charging network.

CES is the ‘gadget’ fair, and in it

you can not miss Micromobilitywith concepts such as the reinvention of the scooter —now with a rear view camera— or skates, now electric.