The 2025 edition of the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) will officially start on Tuesday, January 7but as is tradition, the weekend will be full of previews. The technology fair located between hotels and casinos in Las Vegas, USA, will welcome the press and the curious to reveal many of the products that we will see in the coming months. In recent years, big names have held their own events dedicated to their flagships tech, like the Samsung Unpacked that we expect at the end of January. This is all we can hope for.

AI everywhere

The focus of the event will be everything that revolves around artificial intelligence, which in 2025 will continue at a good pace along the path already paved last year. It is not surprising that among the most anticipated presentations is the new family of graphics processing units (GPU) Nvidia GeForce GTX 50with a notable acceleration compared to Intel and AMD, which will focus on the mid-range. Nvidia’s own CEO, Jensen Huang, will open the conference with the preliminary keynote on January 6. New chips are expected, including neural units (NPUs) from AMD and Intel along with Qualcomm that will be housed in a range of devices.

There will also be computers with AI functions, and among the new features on board will be the new WiFi 7 standard: routers and meshthe improved HDMI 2.2 connection, both faster and more stable than their predecessors. The names that will stand out this year are: Acer, Asus, HP, Lenovo and Samsung.

Televisions and smart home

Televisions will once again be protagonists this CESalthough we will have to wait a little to see 8K in action; for its part, the old 4K will continue to dominate with high-end applications with mini LED or QLED panels. We will see innovations in the field of the smart home, such as the LG microwave with a giant TV screen, to AI functions for other products: thermostats, video surveillance or various accessories to improve everyday life.

Smartphones and tablets

No major presentations are expected in the telephone segment, but some brands that are usually in the background will take advantage of the opportunity. Such is the case of TCL, which will announce its top-of-the-range 50 Pro NXTPAPER 5G with paper-like screenwhich already won a CES 2025 award for best innovation. Among the tablets, the model is expected gaming ROG Flow Z13 from Asuswith a 180 Hz screen and an impressive 32 GB of RAM.

Other news

In this 2025 edition, the virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality segment will have less relevance, since the big names from Meta or Apple prefer individual events to present their innovations and products, this will leave room for lesser-known alternatives. Unlike previous years, the biggest names in the automotive sector will be absent: from Ford to Mercedes, including Volvo and Volkswagen.but important announcements are expected from Honda, especially in the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem.

Article originally published in WIRED Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores.