The Consumer Electronics Show 2024, or CES if you prefer, is not only full of new technological objects to try, but also strange things. One of these is a Mario virtual dubbed with a really creepy voice by artificial intelligence.

What did you do with the body?

As you can see from the video attached to the post about X below, created by user @ProbChild_, the virtual Mario appears in a box and responds to people's interactions. Unfortunately he has a voice that is more reminiscent of a Dalek than the Nintendo character (for those who don't know them, Daleks are a kind of alien robots, sworn enemies of Dr. Who).

As reported by IGN.com, the virtual Mario of CES was created by the company Proto, which develops software for communicating via holograms. Proto then uploaded a hologram of Mario who, using artificial intelligence, listens to visitors and responds with a really ugly Italian-like voice. Too bad they copied Mario Brega's.

Jokes aside, it's difficult to say whether Nintendo is involved with Proto, that is, whether it has given permission to use its character in this way for CES 2024. Considering how sensitive it is about the use of its most prestigious intellectual properties, we find it hard to believe that it has endorsed such a disturbing Mario.

Various testimonies show that other characters appeared in the same box, such as the CEO of AARP. A representative of AARP itself told some visitors to ask the virtual Mario where to buy video games, getting the answer to go to Target (complete with a logo appearing in the hologram).

The hypothesis is that Proto wanted to test its technology, which appears to be designed for the creation of virtual shop assistants, by relying on commercial partners.