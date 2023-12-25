Marelli will be among the absolute protagonists of CES 2024, the Consumer Electronics Show which will take place in Las Vegas between 9 and 11 January. The Italian company will bring various technological innovations to the American event, among which there will also be space for the system “Intelligent Social Display” (intelligent social display), a technology designed to support V2X communication (“vehicle-to-x”) between the vehicle and the surrounding environment. Marelli's innovations at CES 2024 will in fact revolve around the “Design-Led”.

The car can communicate with the environment

L'Intelligent Social Display by Marelli offers new opportunities for lighting and communication through light, on the vehicle and in the surrounding area. The company started series production with two carmaker Chinese, with medium resolution displays integrated into the front of the vehicle. For the integration of this technological solution in the rear light or on the surface of the boot, a second generation of high-resolution displays based on mini-LED technology is being developed, capable of also carrying out approved lighting functions.

What Marelli technology can do

L'Intelligent Social Display it is able to indicate externally when the car is in autonomous driving mode, signal the driver's intentions and communicate with pedestrians through messages, such as the “safe crossing” message when approaching an intersection or a pedestrian crossing.

System integration

The integration options ofIntelligent Social Display available are different. In China, i carmaker they are integrating displays into the front and side of the vehicle, offering on-demand functionality and customized patterns with safety and social interaction/communication functions. For rear integration use cases include using symbols to convey scenarios related to the surrounding environment such as traffic jams, accidents or unsafe driving conditions. You can also send a thank you message after getting permission to pass or join traffic.