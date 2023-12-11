The development of technologies for the personalization and evolution of the vehicle experience continues Marelli which will showcase the state of the art of its mobility technologies at CES 2024, the Consumer Electronics Show which will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada (United States) from 9 to 11 January next year. The Italian company will exhibit its innovations at the stand at the Wynn Hotel (Latour Ballroom 5 & 6), with “Design-Led” innovation at the center of the work carried out by the brand in recent months.

Marelli innovations at CES 2024

Marelli's stand at CES offers a personalized journey through the stages of the vehicle co-creation process. To get started, guests will access the “Digital Twin Studio”, where they will answer some questions relating to their preferences, which will result in the definition of a “person” profile that best reflects them. The selected features will be activated later in a demonstration car during the visit route. Visitors will also be presented with Marelli's Digital Twin technology. In the area “Co-Creation @Speed“, visitors will be able to delve deeper into the company's proposal in the “software-defined vehicles” and interact with the technologies of players collaborating with Marelli such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), QNX and Qualcomm Technologies. They will have the opportunity to see how the company supports and enables architectural scalability, software portability, standardization of electronic “zone” control in the vehicle and virtualization through the cloud, as well as interact with the Digital Twin demonstrator capable to recreate the cockpit in the cloud.

360° customization

After the visit to the areas “Digital Twin Studio” And “Co-Creation @Speed”, visitors will be able to sit in the driving seat in the first of the two demonstration cars on the stand. It is here that the functions based on the “person” profiles previously defined in the “Digital Twin Studio”. Guests will be able to interact with their personalized 3D avatar and experience first-hand the award-winning Marelli pillar-to-pillar display, ambient lighting, intelligent surfaces, driver monitoring system and HMI (Human -Machine Interface (man-machine interface) multifunction. Thin light modules and “light bar” technology are also integrated into the front section of the vehicle.

Learn design according to Marelli

Marelli will present new technologies regarding displays and lighting in the “Design for Affordability”. These solutions are based on a hardware and software design aimed at simplification, which allows the use of fewer components, weight and CO emissions 2 reduced and a lower cost than traditional products in the display and lighting sectors. This concept of “lean design” is achieved through optimized technologies and targeted design regarding production processes and supply chain localization. In the area “Design for Performance” Technologies designed to improve and optimize vehicle performance will be on display, including the electromechanical suspension system.”fully active”, the vehicle's electronic zone control unit, the integrated thermal management module and the artificial intelligence (AI)-based wireless battery management system.

A look at the future

Marelli's vision of the future of mobility will also be revealed in the space called “Design for What's Next”, which will offer a preview of the next innovations that Marelli is working on, namely an in-vehicle experience enabled by artificial intelligence. This includes advanced sound and audio distribution technologies (“audio and sound zoning”), internal components and retractable motorized displays, projectionsin-console”, ecological materials, multifunctional interfaces, high-definition front headlights with ground projection, front panels and grilles illuminated with different colors, external message display, rear window projection and more.