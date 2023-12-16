Kia confirms its participation in CES 2024, with the Korean brand showing its PBV innovations, acronym for “Platform Beyond Vehicle”, at the Consumer Electronics Show. The future PBV range will therefore be revealed in Las Vegas, with Kia illustrating its business vision and bringing various concepts to the international public. Kia PBV is a 'total mobility solution' that combines specially developed electric vehicles with advanced software solutions to open up new activities and lifestyles.

Kia's vision

Returning to CES after five years, a series of keynote speakers will showcase future PBV business strategies and the brand's vision for the future, including both specific hardware, such as Easy Swap and Dynamic Hybrid modularization technologies, digital solutions developed under Hyundai Motor Group's advanced software capabilities program as well as plans for global integration of partnerships. For the duration of the event, which will take place between January 9th and 12th, Kia will display electric vehicles indoors in the LVCC West Hall and outdoors in the LVCC Central Plaza.

The electric concepts

Kia will bring five PBV concepts to CES, including the first PBV scheduled for series production starting in 2025, a range of Kia-specific technologies and a presentation explaining its software-defined vehicle strategy and plans for integration of partnerships. 'EVs for All', the brand's vision for electric vehicles, will also be illustrated, with the EV3 and EV4 concepts on display alongside the EV9 and EV6 GT, highlighting the many lifestyle benefits that customers can draw from Kia's ever-expanding range of electric vehicles.