At the world's most important innovation event, the Consumer Technology Association – CES 2024, Coderblock will represent Italy with its revolutionary AI Metaverse. This platform will be the center of attention January 9-12 in Las Vegas, where Coderblock will join 50 other startups in what is considered an essential spotlight to redefine the global IT industry.

Coderblock will take this opportunity to showcase the infinite possibilities of its immersive universe. Among the new features presented, stand out a new earning logic for virtual real estate, which transforms the virtual world into a tangible real estate asset, and the preview of a video game in developmentdestined to become an innovative model with direct impact on business.

The Italian startup becomes spokesperson forMade in Italy innovation, creating a virtual pavilion within its own metaverse. This digital space will give Italian startups present at CES the opportunity to showcase their products and services, thus enhancing Italian technological know-how on the American market.

Danilo Costa, Founder & CEO of Coderblock, underlines the intent of the initiative: to maximize the visibility of Italian startups, enhancing the Italian community and demonstrating the potential of the metaverse as a catalyst for new business opportunities. Coderblock's presence at CES 2024 is seen as a fundamental step to establish Italy as a protagonist of the Las Vegas event and to explore new frontiers in improving customer experience, loyalty and initiating new investments in the virtual world .

Coderblock's AI Metaverse will act as a digital stage for some of the main Italian players in the technology sector, selected by the Italian Trade Agency. Among these, BES TESTTM, Ganiga, Coverride, ArtCentrica, Alert-Genius, Kintana, Sport Business Lab Consultancy, TokNox, INNOVA, Alert Genius and M2TEST Srl will present their innovations in both the physical and immersive reality of the Italian metaverse.