A vision of the on-board technologies that we will see on the new Mercedes models in the coming years, some concept cars and much more. La Stella is preparing to participate in CES 2024, the Consumer Electronics Show scheduled in Las Vegas from 9 to 12 January, with the German car manufacturer having anticipated some of the innovations that we will see at the event dedicated to technology.

AI voice assistant

Starting with the new MBUX Virtual Assistant which will exploit artificial intelligence to offer an interaction between the virtual assistant and the driver or passengers that is as similar as possible to human contact. “Mercedes-Benz is reinventing the digital passenger experience by leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver human-like interaction with the intelligent MBUX Virtual Assistant – explained Ola Kallenius, CEO of Mercedes – Includes empathetic features that sync with your driving style and mood. Coupled with our internal MB.OS architecture, this approach will define the future of digital luxury.” Mercedes will show a cockpit in which the new MBUX Virtual Assistant has been implemented with high-resolution graphics that take advantage of Unity Technologies' software.

Mercedes news at CES 2024

There will then be space for the North American debut of the CLA, a four-door coupé-style electric sedan with over 750 km of autonomy. This prototype anticipates the direction chosen by the German brand, with the aim of focusing on sales segments with higher margins. Next to the CLA there will also be space for an example with camouflage livery of the new electric Mercedes G-Class. Finally, the Star is expected to announce an important partnership with a company specializing in entertainment to integrate new multimedia features on its models.