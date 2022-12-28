On January 3rd we will know the first details of the next electric model which will expand the zero-emissions range of Volkswagen. This was announced by the German car manufacturer itself, which made it known that it wanted to take advantage of the setting of CES 2023 in Las Vegas to make known the first name of the brand’s next electric and unveil one disguised prototype. Volkswagen limited itself to providing these two indications, inviting visitors to the US event to want to “experience the next step in the company’s electrification process”.

According to reports from Carscoops, Volkswagen’s plans may include the intention to unveil the new one ID. Aero, already presented in the form of a concept car last June as a sort of anticipation of the first fully electric sedan that the German brand will offer in China, Europe and the United States. More precisely, it should be a premium mid-size electric sedan which will sit on the MEB platform and which will feature a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, capable of guaranteeing a range in the WLTP cycle of up to 620 km. The reference concept car of the same name also boasted a very aerodynamic design, which guaranteed a low drag coefficient equal to 0.23. It is not clear whether this sedan will confirm the name of the concept car: it could be called ID. Aero, but it is not excluded that VW can continue with its numerical naming strategy and thus call this sedan the ID.7.

If externally this model should be characterized by flowing lines, flush door handles and aerodynamically optimized wheels, inside of the attention will be captured by a distinctive digital instrument cluster and a large independent display dedicated to the infotainment system. Final comment on motor range: a 204 HP rear-wheel drive variant is expected at the base, while the configuration of the top-of-the-range variant could be equipped with an all-wheel drive system and two electric motors for a total power of 299 HP.