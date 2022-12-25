The spotlight of Las Vegas will be on next January as well Pininfarina. The Turin atelier has in fact announced its participation in the CES 2023, the Consumer Electronics Show, the main electronics fair which for some years has extended the range of technological innovations to the automotive and mobility sectors as well. The Italian company has thus announced that at the American event it will present its self-driving shuttle created by its partner Holon. According to Pininfarina, it will be a self-driving Mover that will be able to transport passengers without producing emissions, in a safe, comfortable and inclusive way.

Two companies also participated in the project: Mobileye (by Intel) e Beep. The latter deals with mobility services while the former provides autonomous driving technology. The idea of ​​Pininfarina and Holon was to offer a means that could satisfy the needs of mobility, also shared, for example for public entities, university campuses, national parks. In the teaser released by the Turin company, not much can be deduced but the silhouette is undoubtedly that of a shuttle with squared shapes, with sliding doors and probably some specific sensors for ADAS and self-driving technologies. However, we will have to wait until 11 am on 5 January to know all the details.