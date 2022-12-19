At CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Central Hall, booth 16115, from 5 to 8 January 2023, Bosch will launch intelligent products and services for the mobility and home of the future. The technology and services company will showcase connected solutions for greater safety, efficiency and comfort. Bosch is working on a centralized E/E architecture in the vehicle to simplify the systems of tomorrow. In the future, therefore, a few, but very powerful on-board computers will perform various vehicle functions. The domain computer of next generation information it will integrate infotainment functions and ADAS such as parking and surround view (360°) functions.

Mobility is experiencing a fundamental change, with software at the heart of this mutation. To make the vision of the fully programmable software-defined vehicle a reality and support automakers in developing software-centric functions, Bosch Group subsidiary ETAS offers a platform and ecosystem of vehicle tools end-to-end software defined highly integrated enabling rapid and data-driven development as well as safe and secure operation of the software. The sensors Lidar they are one of the key components needed to safely bring autonomous driving (SAE Level 4) to the roads. Along with radar and video sensors, lidar is indispensable for 360-degree redundant sensing, sensing, and localization. At CES 2023, Bosch will show the performance of its long-range lidar sensor. It is designed for high-volume production by offering exceptional resolution and a large detection range for all usage scenarios: urban, suburban and highway.

The internal monitoring improves safety and comfort for all passengers in the vehicle. Bosch offers camera-based observation systems for the driver and other passengers and is now also expanding its portfolio with the use of radar. The system can detect driver distraction, signs of drowsiness and if a child has been left in the vehicle, as required by legislation and consumer testing such as the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP). Sensor fusion improves the reliability of functions such as occupant presence detection while enabling new applications. The systems eAxle from Bosch are a compact and cost-effective drive solution for electric vehicles. Whether as primary or secondary drive to provide more thrust and performance, the electric drive units from Bosch are an attractive solution with great flexibility for every vehicle segment. Power electronics are an important part of the eAxle system. Bosch contributions range from silicon carbide semiconductors and power modules with or without cooler to complete inverters, including Bosch silicon carbide ones that achieve up to 99 percent efficiency. Bosch offers all possible levels of integration and, thanks to its own production of silicon carbide semiconductors, is able to respond to individual customer needs. Charging services with intelligent functions support electric vehicle drivers throughout the journey. They include route planning that provides personalized recommendations for charging points, constantly updated and accurate range forecasts, access to a public charging network available worldwide with easy payment options and cost-optimized charging, at home.

Bosch is expanding its intelligent system for eBikes, which was introduced in 2021, with new products. The future-oriented system combines high-quality, interconnected components with practical functions that can be continuously improved via over-the-air updates. Among the points highlighted, the new Bosch eBike ABS. Whether eCargo in the city or eMTB on demanding routes, Bosch eBike ABS is designed to meet the requirements of different eBike types and reduce accidents even more effectively. Other innovations, such as the minimalistic and clearly structured Mini Remote and System Controller control units, and digital services such as the eBike Alarm for additional protection against theft, round off the intelligent system from Bosch.

At CES 2023, four Bosch products received CES Innovation Awards Honorees. The CES Innovation Awards are presented annually by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) in 28 consumer technology product categories. The Bosch Honorees announced ahead of CES 2023 concern the categories Home Audio/Video Components & Accessories, Cybersecurity & Personal Privacy, as well as the categories dedicated to mobility: Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility and Streaming, In-Vehicle Entertainment & Safety.