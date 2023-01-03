Virtual entertainment is officially on board the production cars of Audi. After the debut of the concept at CES 2019, at the 2023 edition the house of the Four Rings will show the new steps forward made with VR, with the platform of the German brand that can be appreciated by visitors by climbing aboard the Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback. The core of this system is holoride technology which adapts the virtual contents to the driving movements of the car in real time. If the vehicle turns right, the spaceship in which you are traveling in the digital world will also fly to the right. As the car accelerates, the spaceship adjusts, making car travel a multi-modal game adventure. The starting point for this immersive experience will be the Audi Hub at the Waldorf Astoria.

The launch of this technology will take place first in Germany and then in the course of the year also in the other European markets. Currently Audi A4, Audi A5, Audi A6, Audi A7, Audi A8, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Q8 e-tron, Audi e-tron, Audi e-tron Sportback and Audi e-tron GT are ready-made templates to support the holoride system thanks to the “Pioneers’ Pack” kit. Holoride-enabled virtual reality headsets must be connected wirelessly to the vehicle via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). At launch, holoride users will be able to immerse themselves in two hit games and a host of interactive content. In the VR game “Cloudbreakers: Leaving Haven,” players control Dev, his scavenger robot Skyjack, and ION through the hostile skies of Stratus, collecting scrap metal and chasing down AI guards, all while traveling to their true destination. This is possible thanks to the “Elastic Content” of holoride: the game content adapts and synchronizes itself with the driving movements, the duration of the journey and the route.

After the success of "Pixel Ripped 1989" and "Pixel Ripped 1995", a new version of the 'nostalgic' game with a 2D look, "Pixel Ripped 1995: On The Road" is coming. In the game, specially developed for use in the car, players accompany the Keene family on a Christmas trip and support David Keene in his mission. What's new is that the car's movements are now incorporated into the game, developed by the ARVORE studio. Audi will be present at CES 2023 in the pavilion of Cariad, the software house of the Volkswagen group, which has worked on the development of the technical requirements for the use of holoride on the models of the German company.