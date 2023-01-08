Connectivity is an increasingly central theme in the evolution of vehicles, with technologies that are constantly evolving. In this context, the announcement of a new collaboration between Marelli and Sibros who will work side by side to implement Over-The-Air connectivity solutions in the next generation Cockpit Domain Controller (CDC – the control unit for infotainment devices and on-board vehicle displays) created by the Italian company. THE Sibros Deep Logger and Deep Updater products they will therefore be integrated into the Marelli system to facilitate real-time transmission of vehicle data, management of software configuration and updates.

Marelli’s MInD-Xp provides a single platform and an electronic control unit (Domain Controller Unit – DCU) to manage a multiplicity of ‘guest’ operating systems and cockpit functions, which include infotainment, dashboards, assistance systems driving and head-up displays to enhance the driver and passenger experience in a consistent human machine interface (HMI), supported by Blackberry QNX Hypervisor with cloud connection to AWS. There are many advantages that are offered by this technology, all available on a single platform. It will be possible to have an already transparent view of the entire fleet for all software additions and variants, development times will be reduced and end-of-line testing costs will be reduced, all updates can be carried out remotely and it will be possible to detect any faults and carry out punctual recalls, also offering virtual or direct maintenance services for the customer.

“Marelli combines innovative in-house technologies with effective solutions from partners to deliver scalable and modular solutions that exceed the needs of modern vehicle architectures and ‘software-defined’ experiences ”, said Ravi Tallapragada, President of Marelli’s Electronic Systems division. “We look forward to helping our carmaker customers get more value from our next-generation cockpit platform, thanks to Sibros’ unique approach to advanced software and connected vehicle data management.”