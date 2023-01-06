At CES 2023 in Las Vegas there is also room for Fiat. The Stellantis group brand is present at the US fair dedicated to electronics and technology with two important exhibitions, the focus of which bears the name of new 500 electric: this is the world preview for the American public of the Fiat Metaverse Store, what the brand defines as a revolution in the customer experience, and the announcement of the partnership with Free2move, for the construction of increasingly sustainable urban mobility.

Starting from Metaverse Store, we are talking about a sales model that Fiat has already implemented in Italy at the end of last year: concretely it is a space where customers have the opportunity not only to discover and configure the new electric 500 La Prima by Bocelli, but also to buy it living the experience of a showroom thanks to the help of the Fiat Product Genius, a real person always ready to answer any question. The Turin-based marque has announced that the full range of the new 500, as well as further models and markets, will be added to the metaverse-powered showroom later this year. At CES 2023, the interested public will be able to try it out at the Microsoft booth located in the West Hall #6017: Fiat has defined this space as one of the main innovative pillars for the launch of the new electric 500 in the United States expected in 2024, as announced on the occasion of the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show by Olivier Francois, CEO FIAT and CMO Global of Stellantis.

As for the partnership between Fiat and Free2move, the Turin-based brand has decided to display the new electric 500 in the 3+1 version in the special Rose Gold livery on the latter’s stand. Fiat has announced that the goal of this collaboration is “build a increasingly sustainable urban mobility ecosystem as part of our mission to make electric vehicles more affordable.” For this reason, the two companies are already working on a unique value proposition that goes beyond rental, car sharing and season tickets.