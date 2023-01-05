ASUS presented to CES 2023 the new ones notebooks of the series TUF Gaming: these are gaming laptops equipped with screens from 15 to 17 inches and with latest generation Intel and AMD processors, as well as NVIDIA RTX 4000 series and AMD RDNA 3 GPUs.

ASUS TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition mounts a 16-inch display with 16:10 aspect ratio, 90% screen-to-body ratio, refresh rate up to 240Hz, 3ms response time, 100% standard color coverage DCI-P3 and support for FreeSync technology.

Under the robust military-grade body we find an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, an AMD Radeon RDNA 3 GPU with TGP up to 120W, dual channel RAM memory up to 64GB DDR5 at 4800MHz, two G4X4 SSD PCI Express 4.0 slots and a battery 90 Wh, all kept cool by a dissipation system with seven heatpipes, Arc Flow Fans and four slots.

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 and A17 instead they offer 15 or 17-inch displays, with resolution up to QHD and 240 Hz, 3 millisecond response time, 80% screen-to-body ratio and support for FreeSync technology. Also in this case the chassis is military grade, particularly robust.

We find the AMD Ryzen 9 processor but the GPU is an NVIDIA RTX 4000 series with TGP up to 140 W, the RAM memory is of the 4800 MHz DDR5 type, the SSD storage supports two PCI Express 4.0 devices and the battery offers 90 Wh. The dissipation system uses Arc Flow Fans technology and four slits for the release of hot air.

Finally there are the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 and F17with 15 or 17-inch display, up to QHD resolution with 240Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, 80% screen-to-body ratio, FreeSync support, and Military grade.

In this case, the components are represented by a thirteenth generation Intel Core processor, an NVIDIA RTX 4000 series GPU with TGP up to 140 W, 4800 Hz DDR5 RAM memory and dual slots for PCI Express 4.0 SSD storage up to 2 TB. while the battery is always 90 Wh.