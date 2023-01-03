ASUS presented at CES 2023 four new models for the ROG Zephyrus gaming notebook line: these are the Duo 16, the G16, the M16 and the G14.
ASUS announced at CES 2023 the new ultra-portable gaming notebooks of the line ROG Zephyruscapable of combining compactness and performance, adding to the mix the presence of extras of particular relevance, such as the dual screen of the Duo model or the AniMe Matrix panel of the M16 model.
Also in this case we are talking about devices equipped with a liquid metal dissipation systemthe same seen in the new ROG Strix and in the next Zenbook, which compared to the 2022 models also improve in terms of components, supporting both the thirteenth generation Intel Core processors and the AMD Ryzen 9 platform.
ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16
ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 boasts a 16-inch main display with mini LED technology, QHD resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, DisplayHDR 1000 certification and 100% DCI-P3 standard color coverage. The secondary display is now typical of Duo models, capable of extending the functionality of the screen to the full advantage of productivity.
The notebook can mount up to AMD Ryzen 9 processors and NVIDIA RTX 4000 series GPUs, up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM in Dual Channel and PCIe 4.0 SSD up to 4 TB with Raid 0 configuration. optimizations on the dissipation frontwhich in addition to liquid metal features the AAS Plus 2.0 system to improve ventilation and 0 dB Ambient Cooling, which turns off the fans under certain temperatures for maximum silence.
The battery is 90 Wh with support for fast charging via USB-C, there is compatibility with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, while the audio is delivered by a six speaker configuration and WiFi 6E connectivity is present.
Specs ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16
- Processor: up to AMD Ryzen 9 and new 13th generation Intel Cores
- Video Card: NVIDIA RTX 4000 series
- Screen: 16 inch, QHD resolution, 240Hz
- Memory: up to 64GB DDR5 RAM
- Storage: PCIe 4.0 SSD up to 4TB in Raid 0
- Wireless Connectivity: WiFi 6E
- Thunderbolt 4 port: no
- Battery: 90Wh
ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16
ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 mounts a 16-inch ROG Nebula HDR display in a 15-inch chassis, with 16:10 aspect ratio, Mini LED technology, QHD resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate, 3 millisecond response time, up to 1,100 nits of brightness, 1,024 dimming zones, DisplayHDR 1000 certification, support for G-Sync, and 100% DCI-P3 standard color coverage.
The components see the presence of a thirteenth generation Intel Core H series processor, NVIDIA RTX 4000 GPUs with up to 145W TGP and up to 64GB of 4800MHz DDR5 RAM across two slots. As mentioned at the beginning, there is the AniMe Matrix panel, for the first time in a 16-inch ASUS notebook. Thickness and weight are equal to 19.9 millimeters and less than 2.1 kg respectively.
The ROG Zephyrus M16 battery offers 90 Wh and supports fast charging via USB-C, there is a Thunderbolt 4 port, a three-fan cooling system with liquid metal and Arc Flow Fans, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, WiFi 6E connectivity, audio driven by six speakers and ErgoLift bezels that open up to 180 degrees.
ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 data sheet
- Processor: 13th generation Intel Core
- Video Card: NVIDIA RTX 4000 with TGP up to 145W
- Screen: 16-inch mini LED, QHD resolution, 240Hz, up to 1,100 nits
- Memory: up to 64GB of 4800MHz DDR5 RAM across two slots
- Wireless Connectivity: WiFi 6E
- Thunderbolt 4 port: Yes
- Battery: 90Wh
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 it mounts a 16-inch display with ROG Nebula Display technology and 16:10 aspect ratio, QHD resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate and 3 millisecond response time. The brightness arrives in this case at 500 nits and there is 100% color coverage of the DCI-P3 standard, with support for G-Sync.
Despite being thin and light (19.99 mm for 2 kg), complete with an ErgoLift system for 180-degree opening, the notebook is equipped with 13th generation Intel H series processors and NVIDIA RTX 4000 series GPUs with TGP up to 120 W , a maximum of 48 GB of DDR4 RAM at 3200 MHz. The liquid metal dissipation system combines with the Arc Flow Fans for the best possible efficiency.
Also in this case the battery is 90 Wh with fast charging via USB-C and there is a Thunderbird 4 port, a six-speaker audio system, compatibility with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and finally WiFi 6E connectivity.
Specs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16
- Processor: 13th generation Intel Core
- Video Card: NVIDIA RTX 4000 with TGP up to 120W
- Screen: 16 inch, QHD resolution, 240Hz, 3ms
- Memory: up to 48GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM
- Wireless Connectivity: WiFi 6E
- Thunderbolt 4 port: Yes
- Battery: 90Wh
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14
finally we have theASUS ROG Zephyrus G14which focuses even more convincingly on the reduced thickness (18.5 mm) and light weight (1.65 kg) to offer a gaming experience in the name of portability.
The screen is a 14-inch ROG Nebula HDR Mini LED with 16:10 aspect ratio, 165 Hz refresh rate and 3 millisecond response time, DisplayHDR 1000 certified and compatible with G-Sync, while processor and GPU they are AMD Ryzen 9 and NVIDIA RTX 4000 series respectively with TGP up to 125W.
The RAM memory is of the DDR5 type at 4800 MHz, while the liquid metal and vapor chamber dissipation system uses 0dB Ambient Cooling technology for maximum silence. Finally we have a 76 Wh battery, with fast charging via USB-C, compatibility with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and finally WiFi 6E connectivity.
Specs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9
- Video Card: NVIDIA RTX 4000 Series with TGP up to 125W
- Screen: 14 inch Mini LED, QHD resolution, 165Hz, 3ms
- Memory: 4800MHz DDR5 RAM
- Wireless Connectivity: WiFi 6E
- Thunderbolt 4 port: no
- Battery: 76Wh
