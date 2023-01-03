ASUS presented the new notebooks of the ROG Strix family at CES 2023, namely the SCAR 16/18, the G16/18, the SCAR 17 and the G17: here are all the details.

ASUS presented i new notebooks of the ROG Strix family to the CES 2023. These are four different devices, all characterized by the presence of latest generation Intel or AMD processors, ROG Intelligent Cooling technology, Nebula display and the NVIDIA Advanced Optimus system. As with the new OLED Zenbooks to be announced tomorrow, ROG Strix series laptops adopt a liquid metal dissipation systemcapable of guaranteeing temperatures even 10 degrees lower, assisted by a thermal design that brings together dynamically activated grilles and fans, which therefore remain off in case of non-intensive use. The mini-LED displays with Nebula technology it is available in standard or HDR version, and in the latter case it guarantees a brightness of up to 1,100 nits and up to 1,024 dimming zones for a perfect and constant rendering over the entire surface of the screen, with deep blacks and brilliant whites . Of course, there is also a VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification.

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 16 and 18



ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 16 ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 16 and ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 they differ precisely for the display, 16 or 18 inches but in both cases with an aspect ratio of 16:10, brightness from 1,100 nits and mini LED technology up to QHD resolution, refresh rate at 240 Hz and response time of 3 milliseconds, with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. Under the body we find a new generation Intel Core processor with up to 65W TDP, NVIDIA RTX GPU with up to 175W TGP, up to 64GB 4800MHz DDR5 RAM, and dual PCIe 4.0 SSDs for up to 2+2TB in Raid 0. dissipation uses liquid metal and a triple fan technology to ensure the best possible efficiency. See also Destiny 2: The Queen of Whispers, a trailer dedicated to the throne of Savathun The equipment is completed by a 90 Wh battery with support for fast charging via USB-C, compatibility with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, Thunderbolt 4 port, WiFi 6E connectivity and AURA Sync lighting. ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 16 and 18 data sheet Processor: Intel Core 13th generation mobile with TDP up to 65W

ASUS ROG Strix G16 and G18



ASUS ROG Strix G16 ASUS ROG Strix G16 and ASUS ROG Strix G18 they also differ in the display, 16 or 18 inches, always with an aspect ratio of 16:10 but brightness that drops to 500 nits, mini LED technology up to QHD resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate and time response time of 3 milliseconds. The components see the presence of a new generation Intel Core processor with TDP up to 65 W, Mobile NVIDIA RTX 4000 Series GPUs with up to 175W TGP, up to 32GB 4800MHz DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. The dissipation system is also liquid metal here and with triple fan technology to ensure the best possible efficiency. See also Elden Ring, where to find Nepheli Loux and how to complete her mission The battery is still 90 Wh and supports fast charging via USB-C, while the device is compatible with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, includes a Thunderbolt 4 port, WiFi 6E connectivity and AURA Sync lighting. Finally, there are two different options for the color of the notebook. ASUS ROG Strix G16 and G18 data sheet Processor: Intel Core 13th generation mobile with TDP up to 65W

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17



ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17 The ROG family for 2023 also includes ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17a gaming notebook with a 17-inch display featuring QHD resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, as well as a 3 millisecond response time. In this case, the hardware adopts the AMD Ryzen 9 platform with a TDP of up to 65W, while the NVIDIA RTX 4000 GPU reaches a TGP of 175W. The RAM equipment reaches 64GB DDR5 at 4800MHz, the SSD PCIe 4.0 it’s up to 2TB but with an extra slot for upgrades. The liquid metal dissipation system is assisted by a vapor chamber system. We find the 90 Wh battery in this model too, with fast charging via USB-C, compatibility with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, as well as WiFi 6E connectivity and AURA Sync lighting. See also Important members of Disco Elysium leave "involuntarily" and "it is bad news for the sequel" ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17 spec sheet Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 with TDP up to 65W

