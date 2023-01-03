At CES 2023 ASUS also announced the new ROG Flow series gaming notebooks, extremely thin and light but powerful and versatile.
The liquid metal dissipation system, in combination with a set of very efficient fans, guarantees low operating temperatures, while the touch screen and convertible designs ensure that the devices of the Flow family lend themselves to the most diverse uses, putting an extraordinary versatility.
ASUS ROG Flow Z13
Inside its sleek metal chassis, ASUS ROG Flow Z13 boasts a 13-inch touch screen with ROG Nebula Display technology, 16:10 aspect ratio, QHD resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color coverage and Gorilla technology Glass DXC for maximum screen strength.
Despite being just 12 mm thick and 1.1 kg in weight, the notebook supports 13th generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA RTX 4000 series GPUs, respectively with 25 W and 50 W of thermal capacity, cooled by a metal dissipation system liquid and vapor chamber, Arc Flow Fans and 0dB Ambient Cooling for excellent silence.
The SSD reaches the size of 1 TB, the battery is 56 Wh with fast charging via USB-C, there is a Thunderbolt 4 port and WiFi 6E connectivity, as well as compatibility with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The keyboard is designed for gaming, and in fact the keys have a stroke of 1.7 mm.
ASUS ROG Flow Z13 spec sheet
- Processor: 13th generation Intel Core
- Video Card: NVIDIA RTX 4000 series
- Screen: 13 inch touch screen, QHD resolution, 165Hz
- Storage: PCIe 4.0 SSD up to 1TB
- Wireless Connectivity: WiFi 6E
- Thunderbolt 4 port: Yes
- Battery: 56Wh
ASUS ROG Flow X13
ASUS ROG Flow X13 features a 360-degree convertible design, 13-inch touch screen with ROG Nebula Display technology, stylus support and 16:10 aspect ratio, resolution up to QHD with 165Hz refresh rate, brightness up to 500 nit, G-Sync and Gorilla Glass DXC system.
The processor in this case is an AMD Ryzen 9, while on the GPU side we have once again the NVIDIA RTX 4000 series. The RAM memory uses a dual channel configuration and the storage reaches the size of 1 TB, while the liquid metal dissipation system is assisted by the Arc Flow Fans for the best possible efficiency.
The configuration is completed by a 75 Wh battery with fast charging via USB-C, support for NVIDIA Canvas technology thanks to the use of the aforementioned stylus, a 56% larger touch pad, a 10 mm smaller footprint than the previous one model and weighs just 1.3 kg.
ASUS ROG Flow X13 data sheet
- Processor: 13th generation Intel Core
- Video Card: NVIDIA RTX 4000 series
- Screen: 13-inch touch, resolution up to QHD and up to 165Hz
- Storage: PCIe 4.0 SSD up to 1TB
- Wireless Connectivity: WiFi 6E
- Thunderbolt 4 port: no
- Battery: 75Wh
ASUS ROG Flow X16
Finally, the Flow series includes a 16-inch model, ASUS ROG Flow X16equipped with a touch screen (optional Mini LED) with ROG Nebula HDR technology, 16:10 aspect ratio, QHD resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, DisplayHDR 1000 certification, 100% color coverage of the DCI-P3 standard , brightness up to 1200 nits, support for G-Sync and Gorilla Glass DXC system.
All this technology is enclosed in a 19.4 mm thick chassis weighing 2 kg, which hides an Intel processor up to the thirteenth generation Core i9, an NVIDIA RTX 4000 series GPU, two slots for RAM memory , SSD storage up to 2 TB and liquid metal dissipation system with triple fan technology and Pulsar Heatsink.
The battery offers 90 Wh with fast charging over USB-C, there is a Thunderbolt 4 port, support for the stylus and NVIDIA Canvas, thanks to the device’s convertible design, which opens 360 degrees.
ASUS ROG Flow X16 data sheet
- Processor: Intel up to 13th generation Core i9
- Video Card: NVIDIA RTX 4000 series
- Screen: 16 inch optional touch Mini LED, QHD resolution, 240Hz
- Memory: double slot
- Storage: PCIe 4.0 SSD up to 2TB
- Wireless Connectivity: WiFi 6E
- Thunderbolt 4 port: Yes
- Battery: 90Wh
