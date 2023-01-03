At CES 2023 ASUS also announced the new ROG Flow series gaming notebooks, extremely thin and light but powerful and versatile.

To the CES 2023 i have also been announced new ASUS ROG Flow series gaming notebookswith three models boasting an extremely thin and light weight, yet are able to express a great power thanks to the 13th generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA RTX 4000 series GPUs. The liquid metal dissipation system, in combination with a set of very efficient fans, guarantees low operating temperatures, while the touch screen and convertible designs ensure that the devices of the Flow family lend themselves to the most diverse uses, putting an extraordinary versatility.

ASUS ROG Flow Z13



ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Inside its sleek metal chassis, ASUS ROG Flow Z13 boasts a 13-inch touch screen with ROG Nebula Display technology, 16:10 aspect ratio, QHD resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color coverage and Gorilla technology Glass DXC for maximum screen strength. Despite being just 12 mm thick and 1.1 kg in weight, the notebook supports 13th generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA RTX 4000 series GPUs, respectively with 25 W and 50 W of thermal capacity, cooled by a metal dissipation system liquid and vapor chamber, Arc Flow Fans and 0dB Ambient Cooling for excellent silence. The SSD reaches the size of 1 TB, the battery is 56 Wh with fast charging via USB-C, there is a Thunderbolt 4 port and WiFi 6E connectivity, as well as compatibility with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The keyboard is designed for gaming, and in fact the keys have a stroke of 1.7 mm. ASUS ROG Flow Z13 spec sheet Processor: 13th generation Intel Core

13th generation Intel Core Video Card: NVIDIA RTX 4000 series

NVIDIA RTX 4000 series Screen: 13 inch touch screen, QHD resolution, 165Hz

13 inch touch screen, QHD resolution, 165Hz Storage: PCIe 4.0 SSD up to 1TB

PCIe 4.0 SSD up to 1TB Wireless Connectivity: WiFi 6E

WiFi 6E Thunderbolt 4 port: Yes

Yes Battery: 56Wh

ASUS ROG Flow X13



ASUS ROG Flow X13 ASUS ROG Flow X13 features a 360-degree convertible design, 13-inch touch screen with ROG Nebula Display technology, stylus support and 16:10 aspect ratio, resolution up to QHD with 165Hz refresh rate, brightness up to 500 nit, G-Sync and Gorilla Glass DXC system. The processor in this case is an AMD Ryzen 9, while on the GPU side we have once again the NVIDIA RTX 4000 series. The RAM memory uses a dual channel configuration and the storage reaches the size of 1 TB, while the liquid metal dissipation system is assisted by the Arc Flow Fans for the best possible efficiency. The configuration is completed by a 75 Wh battery with fast charging via USB-C, support for NVIDIA Canvas technology thanks to the use of the aforementioned stylus, a 56% larger touch pad, a 10 mm smaller footprint than the previous one model and weighs just 1.3 kg. ASUS ROG Flow X13 data sheet Processor: 13th generation Intel Core

13th generation Intel Core Video Card: NVIDIA RTX 4000 series

NVIDIA RTX 4000 series Screen: 13-inch touch, resolution up to QHD and up to 165Hz

13-inch touch, resolution up to QHD and up to 165Hz Storage: PCIe 4.0 SSD up to 1TB

PCIe 4.0 SSD up to 1TB Wireless Connectivity: WiFi 6E

WiFi 6E Thunderbolt 4 port: no

no Battery: 75Wh