ASUS announced Zenbook 14X OLED, Zenbook Pro 14 OLED and Zenbook Pro 16X OLED to the CES 2023: these are the company’s new notebooks, equipped with displays with OLED technology and many innovations under the body, as revealed by the official technical specifications.

The laptops in question are based on the ASUS Supernova platform, which boasts a 38% smaller system-on-chip compared to previous models, cooling system with liquid metalhigh-speed LPDDR5X RAM, 13th Generation Intel H-series processors, and NVIDIA RTX 4000-series graphics.

In the case, Zenbook Pro 16X OLED mounts a 16-inch OLED HDR display with 3.2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, 13th generation Intel processors with TDP up to 155W, liquid cooling system and vapor chamber for extreme efficiency, video card NVIDIA RTX 4000, up to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

ASUS, the Zenbooks of 2023

Zenbook 14 Pro OLED instead boasts a 14.5-inch OLED HDR display with 2.8K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, 13th generation Intel processors with TDP up to 105W, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage 4.0. All for a weight of only 1.65 kg.

Compared to the 2022 Zenbook 14X OLED, the improvements are several: the screen is larger (14.5 inches versus 14), the refresh rate goes up from 90 to 120 Hz, the video card is a discrete one with RTX 4000 series technology versus the integrated Iris, the camera has been enhanced and even the body is different, now made of eco-friendly materials.

Zenbook 14X OLEDFinally, it has a 14.5-inch OLED HDR display with 2.8K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, 13th generation Intel processors, up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. In this case we are talking about a device with a thickness of only 16.9 mm and a weight of 1.5 kg.