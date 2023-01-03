On the occasion of CES 2023, asus has announced two new gaming monitors with certainly interesting features. On the one hand we have the ROG Swift Pro PG248QPthe first display with a 540Hz refresh rate designed for pro-gamers, on the other hand the 27-inch ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM with 1440p resolution.

The ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM (in the image at the head of the news) is ROG’s first 1440p OLED gaming monitor. It features a super-fast 240Hz refresh rate and a response time of just 0.03ms, a peak brightness of an impressive 1,000 nits, and integrates a micro-textured anti-reflection coating.

Asus claims that the thermal design of the cooling system has been significantly improved to reduce any risk of burn-in. The monitor features a custom heat sink and a new internal layout to improve heat transfer and dispersion. The average temperature is 5% lower than other 27-inch OLED gaming monitors.

The ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM also features Uniform Brightness, which keeps the light level stable even when the windows change size drastically. In addition, the new DisplayWidget Center software makes it easy to use by using the mouse to change system functions and OLED settings through a simple and intuitive interface. The ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM will be available later first quarter of 2023.

ROG Swift Pro PG248QP data in hand is the fastest gaming monitor in the world, given that the first to go so far 540Hz. This performance milestone has been achieved thanks to the new eSports TN (E-TN) technology, which offers 60% faster response times than standard TN panels, enabling super-fast refresh rates and astonishing clarity.

The Swift Pro PG248QP features a revamped stand design, with retractable and locked latches to minimize the footprint of the base and free up more desk space. Also, we learn that the monitor that has a diagonal of 24.1 inches and FHD resolution (1920×1080). It supports G-SYNC and NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer technology, which helps align system latency end-to-end to deliver the best gaming experience. In addition, the integrated ESS DAC offers surround sound and several improvements in the rendering of sound effects.