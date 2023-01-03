At CES 2023, Acer announced the new line of gaming notebooks in the series Nitro and Predator. In particular we have the new Acer Nitro 16, Acer Nitro 17, Predator Helios 16 and Predator Helios 18, all featuring 13th generation Intel Core processors and Nvidia GPUs RTX 40 series.

The new laptops Acer Nitro 16 and 17 inch are designed for casual gamers who want superior gameplay, additional features and a more immersive experience and available in more compact, thinner and lighter designs and a higher screen-to-chassis ratio.

They are based on Windows 11 and boast up to 32GB of DDR5 4800MHz memory and massive storage space up to 2TB on M.2 PCIe Gen4, allowing hardcore gamers to keep more games, movies and videos . Both laptops also come with one month of Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass.

These Nitro devices are equipped with two fans, four slots located on the sides and back, an air intake on the top and a new liquid metal thermal paste to promote cooling during the most intense gaming sessions. Each model ships with the Killer DoubleShot Pro and is Killer Wi-Fi 6 1650i-enabled to provide increased bandwidth. To enhance the gaming and streaming experience, these laptops are equipped with an HD camera, dual microphones and dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra audio that allow gamers to fully immerse themselves in enjoyable audio/video experiences. With few compromises in terms of connectivity, the new Nitro gaming laptops have an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD card reader, two Thunderbolt 4 ports with Power Delivery support and three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, including one for offline charging.

The new gaming laptop Nitro 16 will be available in Italy in May starting from 1,499 euros. It has a 5% larger screen area than its predecessor and features an updated 16-inch WUXGA or WQXGA display with 165Hz refresh rate. It supports NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, allowing users to dynamically switch between integrated graphics and the discreet one without having to restart the computer. It features a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, delivers brilliant colors with 100% sRGB color gamut support, and an improved 84% screen-to-chassis ratio for a more captivating viewing experience.

Acer Nitro 17 will be available in Italy in May starting from 1,599 euros. It is housed in a chassis that weighs less than 3 kg and comes in a slim design of 400.20 x 293.25 x 27.9/28.9 mm. The 17.3-inch notebook comes in two different panel configurations: the first features an FHD display with 144Hz or 165Hz refresh rate, the second offers a QuadHD High Definition (QHD) display with 165Hz refresh rate . Including a large touchpad (125.0mm x 81.6mm), an 81% screen-to-chassis ratio, and a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard that adds a touch of class to your gaming experience.

Acer Predator Helios 16 and 18

The new ones Predator Helios 16 and Predator Helios 18 instead they bring with them the latest Acer technologies used on the most powerful laptops in the gaming series. They arrive with a completely revised design and a new dissipation system management; both models feature 13th Generation Intel Core i9 or i7 HX processors paired with GPUs up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop (up to 165W) and plenty of world-class gaming tools. They are equipped with up to 32 GB DDR5-4800 MHz RAM and up to 2 TB of PCIe NVMe Gen4 SSD storage in RAID 0 which makes them even more powerful mobile devices, ideal for playing the most demanding AAA titles.

Predator Helios 16 will be available in Italy in February starting from 2,399 euros. It boasts a 16-inch (16:10) WQXGA (2560×1600) display at 165Hz or 240Hz, or a Mini LED variant with a 250Hz panel powered by AUO AmLED technology that supports over 1000 nits of peak brightness with a high contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Predator Helios 18 it will be on sale from March starting at 2,499 euros. Mount an 18-inch (16:10) display with the following configurations: WUXGA (1920×1200) at 165Hz, WQXGA (2560×1600) at 165Hz or 240Hz, or AUO’s super-fast 250Hz Mini LED display, which it features an ambient contrast ratio three times higher than conventional displays and supports 1000 zones of local-dimming to offer total freedom of use even in low light conditions.

To keep the temperatures of the new components in check, Predator notebooks boast advanced thermal solutions with two custom-designed fifth-generation eAroBlade 3D metal fans and rectangle-shaped heat pipes to improve heat transfer.

The new design features a Mini LED backlit keyboard and 1.8mm travel keys with N-Key rollover anti-ghosting. The keyboard has dedicated RGB backlighting for each individual key, so as to offer bright and uniform colors and homogeneous dynamic lighting effects.

In addition, Acer’s game control center, PredatorSense, has been updated to version 4.0 and offers a more robust design that makes it easier to control system monitoring and settings, while the new Scenario Manager feature allows you to create personal profiles for different game configurations.

Gamers are guaranteed a stable and high-performance connection, since Predator notebooks are equipped with Intel Killer E2600 Ethernet Controller and support for the Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 frequency band to play at maximum speed and without interruptions. There is certainly no shortage of ports to accommodate a wide range of peripherals with USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, as well as one HDMI 2.1, two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 with power delivery and a Micro SD reader. The Predator Helios 16 and Predator Helios 18 laptops also include one month of Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass.