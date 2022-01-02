The Consumer Technolgoy Association (CTA) announced that the CES 2022, one of the most important events in the world for consumer electronics, it will end one day early, a decision taken as an “additional security measure to the current health protocols in place” against the COVID-19.

The event will therefore be open to the public only from Wednesday 5th January to Friday 7th January 2022. No changes, however, for the appointments of 3 and 4 January, which will be dedicated to keynotes and conferences of various producers.

The decision comes after various companies, including Amazon, Google, Intel, Lenovo and Meta have decided to cancel their participation in the show, precisely because of the growing number of cases of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

A shot from CES 2020

In recent months, many had criticized the CTA’s choice to propose CES 2022 as a live event, rather than in digital format as for the previous edition and many other similar events, precisely because of the uncertain evolution of the pandemic in the USA.

As CTA CEO Engadget reports, Gary Shapiro, defended this decision, stating:

“As the world’s most influential technology event, CES stands firm in its promise to be the venue for showcasing products and discussing ideas that will improve our lives,” said Shapiro. “We are reducing the show to three days and have put in place comprehensive health measures for the safety of all participants … We will all take risks, but without risk there is no innovation.”