The 2022 edition of the CES of Las Vegas, the Consumer Electronics Show which for several years has no longer been just an appointment dedicated to pure high-tech but also to all its applications and in particular to those related to the automotive world. More and more car manufacturers use this showcase to present their innovations and show themselves at the forefront and even in this edition, although marked by several absences and digital presentations due to the pandemic, there was no lack of interesting previews.

Such as the electrophoretic technology presented on the BMW iX Flow from the German brand in collaboration with E Ink, with the prototype of an electric SUV equipped with a body capable of changing color thanks to a film equipped with microcapsules. The Munich brand then unveiled a preview of the BMW iX M60 and a new on-board entertainment system. The historic rival Mercedes instead unveiled at CES 2022 its Vision EQXX, the sedan with over 1,000 km of autonomy, equipped with a state-of-the-art battery that can store 100 kWh of energy in less space than the accumulator of an Eqs. An important presence also for General Motors, which with its brands has strengthened its electrification strategies.

From the Chevrolet Silverado EV, to the announcements of the electric versions of Blazer and Equinox, up to the InnerSpace concept, a futuristic prototype that rewrites the rules of luxury on wheels with a car that boasts a luxury cabin for two people. Also present Stellantis, which in addition to showcasing the electric Fiat 500 and other cars already present in the range of its brands, from Citroen to Jeep, announced a partnership with Amazon and unveiled Chrysler’s full electric future thanks to the Airflow concept. Hyundai instead focused on the metaverse and robotics while Sony has officially confirmed its debut in the car world with a second prototype, this time with the shapes of an SUV.