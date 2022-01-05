Lenovo has updated a large number of products in view of 2022, obviously including the popular ThinkPad line which in 2022 will count the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon of the 10th generation with 14-inch diagonal, the convertible Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga of the seventh generation with diagonal 14 and the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Nano 2nd Generation with 13 inch diagonal. All destined to take a big step forward in power thanks to the 12th generation Intel processors. Among other things, we are talking about models that go up to the top of the range, albeit in the 15 and 28 W variants, with 14 cores available for ultra-portable laptops with small weight and dimensions.

Of course, in terms of graphics they are satisfied with the integrated GPU of Intel CPUs, but it is good to remember it is professional laptops. And this is the lens in which the possibility of mounting up to 32 GB of DDR5 memory and all the contour that includes Computer Vision IR camera, 360-degree microphone array with noise cancellation, fingerprint reader, camera shutter must be framed , MIL-STD-810H military certification and options with 12th generation Intel vPro processors.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is the heaviest of the three, but it’s also the most versatile

The Thinlkpad X1 Nano, it must be said, lacks the Kensington slot and also lacks maatch-on-chip technology for reading fingerprints, as well as settling for a 49.6 Wh battery against the 57 Wh of the bigger brothers, but on the other hand weighs just 970 grams and it is this detail that makes it special in combination with the possibility of mounting a decidedly powerful hardware. This despite the lack of an OLED option for the screen, present instead in the case of the Yoga, which reaches 4K, and the Carbon, which reaches 2.8k.

To all this are added technologies for collaboration, Dolby Atmos audio with Dolby Voice, connectivity complete with WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, support for eSIM and Nano Sim 5G sub-6 (CAT20), 4G LTE (CAT16) and 4G LTE (CAT4) and 2 Thunderbolt ports for all models in the series.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga, X1 Carbon and X1 Nano datasheet