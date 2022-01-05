TCL has invested heavily in Mini LEDs and is struggling to stand out in a year that will see lighting technology spread like wildfire. Hence the need to come up with products capable of capturing attention, such as the new TV that TCL will unveil these days in its CES 2022 stand, allowing you to closely observe the prototype of a screen display that boasts a thickness of 3.9mm despite the large diagonal of 85 inches and 2000 local dimming zones.

But it is not the only novelty in the field TCL Mini LED which for 2022 has promised a 144 Hz 4K TV with over 1000 local dimming zones and significantly improved support for gaming. In fact, there is talk of Variable Refresh Rate, explicit AMD FreeSync support on some models and Auto Low Latency Mode, another fundamental technology for gaming thanks to latency reduction. Also not to be forgotten is the mention of televisions capable of displaying 4 different inputs and the TCL Game Center with Google Stadia integration that will allow you to play with the Google service using a smartphone as a controller.

Also, returning to CES 2022, in TCL booth there are also monitors, mobile devices, AR glasses and a lot of technologies for the smart home, with the IoT being one of TLC’s main interests. So much so that it has created the Matter ecosystem that aims to become a standard for the entire sector, facilitating the interconnection between multiple objects and devices in favor of consumers.