The list of companies and car manufacturers that change their programs regarding CES 2022 is growing. The latest in chronological order were BMW and Mercedes: the first announced that all the activities planned for the next edition of the technology event in Las Vegas will be replaced by a fully digital program broadcast live from Germany on 5 January, while the second simply announced that it had canceled the own participation in the event for security reasons.

BMW has made it known that it will take advantage of this digital event to debut world premiere of the new iX M60, celebrate collaborations with world-renowned artists, unveil the first ever demonstration of a technology that changes the exterior color of a vehicle, and present the in-car entertainment experience of the future. Mercedes, on the other hand, explained that the decision to renounce physical participation in CES 2022 was dictated by the desire to protect the health and safety of its customers, partners, employees and guests, a priority for the home of the Star. The two companies, as mentioned, are added to one long list of companies and start-ups that have already announced a change in their participation plans at CES 2022: GM, Waymo, Amazon, AMD, Intel and Microsoft are just some of those that have already canceled their presence at the Las Vegas technology fair .