During CES 2022, ASUS has renewed theASUS ROG XG Mobile, the external module for discrete GPUs compatible with laptop video cards so as to be much smaller than the classic add-ons designed to house desktop GPUs. Using it we will be able to transform a modest laptop, equipped with integrated graphics or low-end GPU, into a gaming laptop capable of running the latest generation titles at the highest quality and with high framerates.

The new version is larger than the previous one by about one centimeter more in length and width and just 3 millimeters in depth but includes a integrated power supply more powerful. In fact, it goes from 280 W of the previous version to 330 W, despite the weight remains about 1 kg. In addition, the new ASUS ROG XG Mobile is enriched with new options with AMD Radeon GPUs up to the new top of the range: the AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT with 12 GB of GDDR6 memory.

Evolution, by the way, includes the connectivity Ethernet that goes from 1 Gbps to 2.5 Gbps and HDMI connectivity that goes from version 2.0b to HDMI 2.1. All seasoned with DisplayPort 1.4, 4 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, SD reader and connection to the PC via USB Type-C combo port or ASUS ROG XG Mobile interface (PCIE Gen3x8), with full compatibility guaranteed by the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 and X13.

ASUS ROG XG Mobile 2022 data sheet