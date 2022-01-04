Among the main innovations of the ASUS gaming offering of the CES 2022 there is the unpublished ASUS ROG Flow Z13, a 13.4-inch tablet with a detachable keyboard, therefore considered a 2 in 1, which is proposed as the most powerful in its category. And it is undeniable that it is, at least on paper, thanks to the possibility of mounting the new 12th generation Intel Alder Lake-H CPUs, with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop.

The available options also include AMD’s new Ryzen mobile GPUs and models equipped with integrated graphics only, designed not only for those with no particular gaming needs, but also for those aiming to take advantage of the new ASUS ROG XG Mobile external module. Among the features stands out in fact the full compatibility with this device that allows you to take advantage of the power of high-end GPUs so as to make the most of the 16:10 screen, obviously touch, which can be FHD with 120 Hz refresh or 4K with refresh from 60 Hz.

The flagship option without an external module, however, should ensure a good gaming experience in a tablet that is just 12mm thick and 1.1kg in weight. Not bad for a device that also promises a noise level of 35 decibels in Turbo Mode and that offers a 0dB mode thanks to the cooling system similar to that of high-end ASUS gaming laptops, therefore characterized by a vapor chamber system and thermally conductive paste in liquid metal.

Among other things, the small size of the laptop, all in aluminum, does not involve sacrifices for the audio compartment, which includes downward-oriented woofers, and castrate only relatively connectivity, however expandable with the ASUS ROG XG Mobile module that sports DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity with G-Sync support, Ethernet and SD reader.

The ASUS ROG Flow X13 is a full-blown gaming tablet that can transform into an ultraportable with a magnetic keyboard

ASUS did not forget to update theASUS ROG Flow X13 which, maintaining the traditional formula of the series, weighs a little more, reaching 1.3 kilograms, but has a slightly larger 62 Wh battery. Furthermore, like the new model, it has a dedicated interface for the ASUS ROG XG Mobile module and latest generation hardware, with options that can go up to the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS and, as for the Z13, to the NVIDA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti with 40 W of TGP in boost.

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 2-in-1 datasheet