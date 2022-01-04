The 2022 ASUS ROG Strix gaming laptops look at peak performance with the latest Intel and AMD laptop processors, accompanied by the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.
The new ASUS ROG Strix lineup is completely renewed during the CES 2022, starting from the ASUS ROG Strix SCAR models, equipped with the latest generation Intel Alder Lake-H laptop processors up to the Intel Core i9-12900H, to arrive at the ASUS ROG Strix G models, equipped with the latest generation AMD Ryzen 6000 laptop processors and slightly more price-conscious, although still designed for players willing to spend large amounts.
In both cases, in fact, the options for the GPU go up to the brand new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop and in both cases we find PCIe 4.0 SSD, 2.5 Gb LAN, Wi-Fi 6E, Dolby Atmos audio, 90 Wh battery with fast charging, improved cooling with liquid metal heat conductive paste and options for QHD 1440p panels with 100% DCI-P3 color coverage.
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 15 and 17
The new hardware of the series ASUS ROG Strix SCAR looks to competitive players with top-of-the-range components including the new Intel Core i9-12900H with Alder Lake-H architecture and the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop, here the special with all the Nvidia novelties of CES 2020, which starts from a base TGP of 125 W and can reach a TGP in boost of 150 W. All cooled with the new dissipation system that combines vapor chamber and thermally conductive paste in Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal.
Intel’s 12th generation laptop processors forgo the PCIe 5.0 lanes of the desktop versions, but they guarantee connectivity Thunderbolt 4, support for DDR5 4800 MHz RAM memory and optimization for Windows 11 Pro, pre-installed on all models. The line-up also features IPS panels with Dolby Vision HDR, Adaptive-Sync and response times of 3 milliseconds.
For the screens However, formats and refreshes change, with the 17-inch model featuring two variants, a 240Hz QHD 1440p and a 360Hz FHD 1080p, and the 15-inch model offering three options between QHD at 240Hz, QHD at 165 Hz and 300 MHz FHD. Among other things, the QHD panels enjoy top color coverage with a DCI-P3 range of 100%, while the FHD panels are satisfied with 100% of the sRGB range, while offering higher speed of refresh.
The equipment also includes Wi-Fi 6E, 2.5 Gb Ethernet, new larger trackpad in addition to the classic friezes dot matrix on the lid, keyboard with single-key RGB lighting, a front RGB strip, customizable keys, 4 speakers and noise cancellation for both outgoing and incoming audio.
ROG Strix SCAR 15 and 17 data sheet
- CPU: up to Intel Core i9-12900H
- GPU: up to Nvidia 3080 Ti (with MUX Switch)
- Format: 16: 9, 15 or 17 inches
- 15 inch screen options: QHD (2560×1440) IPS 240Hz or 165Hz, DCI-P3 100% range, 3ms, Dolby Vision HDR / FHD (1920×1080) IPS 300Hz, 100% sRGB range, 3ms, Dolby Vision HDR
- 17 inch screen options: QHD (2560×1440) IPS 240Hz, DCI-P3 100% range, 3ms, Dolby Vision HDR / FHD (1920×1080) IPS 360Hz, 100% sRGB range, 3ms, Dolby Vision HDR
- RAM memory: up to 64GB DDR5 4800MHz
- Storage: up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
- Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
- Doors: 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (alt DisplayPort and Power Delivery), 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.1b out, 2.5 Gb Ethernet port and 3.5 mm combo audio jack
- Battery: 90 Wh
- Keyboard: RGB with independent backlight for each key
- Webcam: IR 720p with Windows Hello support
- Audio: 4 speakers with Dolby Atmos and two-way noise cancellation
- Dimensions: 354.9 x 259.9 x 22.69 ~ 27.2 mm (15 inches) / 395 x 282.1 x 23.4 ~ 28.3 mm (17 inches)
- Weight: 2.4kg (15in) / 2.7kg (17in)
- Starting price: Undeclared
ASUS ROG Strix G15 and G17
The ASUS ROG Strix G15 and G17 models always look to competitive gamers, still offering the new top of the range mobile Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti as the maximum option for the GPU, but they focus on the new processors AMD Ryzen 6000 for laptops and slightly lower prices, also including FHD options with 144Hz refresh, significantly more limited color fidelity and no Dolby Vision HDR. The Adaptive Sync technology remains present and, looking outside the screen, the 90 Wh battery, the Wi-Fi 6E, the 2.5 Gb LAN port and the keyboard with RGB lighting for each key, although in this case the ‘cheaper option with 4-zone backlight keyboard.
On the other hand we are not talking about cheap products but gaming laptops that aim for maximum performance, although there are compromises for both models as in the case of the 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, the 2 speakers against the 4 of the higher series and the renunciation of the Thunderbolt 4.0 port, bound to Intel CPUs. Furthermore, the memory stops at 32 GB, but it must be said that it is still an abundant quantity and that we always talk about DDR5 RAM at 4800 MHz.
Compromises also translate into size overall lower, with the 15-inch model being a couple of millimeters thinner and 100 grams lighter than the equivalent of the ASUS ROG Strix SCAR line. The 17-inch model, however, is 100 grams heavier than the SCAR equivalent, while the HDMI connectivity goes from 2.1ba 2.0b, with all the limitations of the case, even if in all probability the final specifications will still report HDMI 2.1 for everyone. the models following the reformulation of the specifications of the standard.
ROG Strix G15 and G17 data sheet
- CPU: up to AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
- GPU: up to Nvidia 3080 Ti (with MUX Switch)
- Format: 16: 9, 15 or 17 inches
- 15 inch screen options: QHD (2560×1440) IPS 165Hz, DCI-P3 100% range, 3ms, Dolby Vision HDR / FHD (1920×1080) IPS 300Hz, sRGB 100% range, 3ms, Dolby Vision HDR / FHD IPS 144Hz, sRGB 62.5 range %, 3 ms
- 17 inch screen options: QHD (2560×1440) IPS 240Hz, DCI-P3 100% range, 3ms, Dolby Vision HDR / FHD (1920×1080) IPS 360Hz, 100% sRGB range, 3ms, Dolby Vision HDR
- RAM memory: up to 32GB DDR5 4800MHz
- Storage: up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
- Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
- Doors: 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (alt DisplayPort and Power Delivery), 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.0b out, 2.5 Gb Ethernet port and 3.5 mm combo audio jack
- Battery: 90 Wh
- Keyboard: RGB Aura Sync with independent backlighting for each key
- Webcam: IR 720p with Windows Hello support
- Audio: 2 speakers with Dolby Atmos and two-way noise cancellation
- Dimensions: 354.9 x 259.9 x 22.69 ~ 27.2 mm (15 inches) / 395 x 282.1 x 23.4 ~ 28.3 mm (17 inches)
- Weight: 2.3kg (15inch) / 2.8kg (17inch)
- Starting price: Undeclared
