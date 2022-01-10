During the Nvidia conference for CES 2022, new screens were also announced that combine G-Sync Ultimate module, Reflex Latency Analyzer and 1440p resolution with a refresh of 300 Hz, further raising the bar of gaming monitors in terms of quality ratio. image and speed. This is also thanks to the effective Mini LED backlighting that appears in the arsenal of theAOC AGON Pro AG274QGM, a 27-inch screen which, as shown by Nvidia during its event, is also able to shrink according to the transition to 1080p in order to maintain a high definition with a resolution that allows you to reach very high framerates even with cards not top of the range.

The AOC AGON Pro AG274QGM with light shield installed

Among the features of the new AOC monitor we find a millisecond of GtG response time and the aforementioned Mini LED illumination which guarantees Local Dimming in addition to a luminance with peaks greater than 1000 nits. Hence the VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification which also involves 10-bit color panel, in this case also characterized by a 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. In addition, the screen can be oriented vertically, includes an RGB strip, includes an LED that projects the AOC logo onto the desk, and is bundled with a system of side covers designed to protect the panel from light. All still without an official price but, it is assumed, arriving in July.





The AOC GAMING GM510 mouse combines ultralight format with compatibility with Nvidia Reflex

The Nvidia Reflex Latency Analyzer technology allows you to show the response time of the system on the screen, starting from the click of the mouse until the action does not actually take place on the screen. It thus allows you to check if there are bottlenecks due to internal hardware or components. This, however, starting with a compatible mouse, which is why AOC also announced theAOC GAMING GM510 Nvidia Reflex, ultralight thanks to the honeycomb design which, in addition to making it breathable and increasing grip, helps to bring the weight up to 58 grams. The sensor, a classic for gaming, is the 16,000 DPI Pixart PMW3389, here combined with Kailh switches with a duration of 80 million clicks and capable of 50 G of acceleration and a detection accuracy of 400 inches per second.

AOC AGON Pro AG274QGM data sheet