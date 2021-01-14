CES 2021 comes to an end and, as always, we must review the best technologies that were presented at the convention that this year moved from Las Vegas to the format streaming. And, of course, also the list of technologies more bizarre, by design or price.

This year there are some parameters that are repeated. For example, there are cushions with glue, as if they were animals, to caress (reminiscent of the historic hugging robot, also presented at an edition of CES).

One of the most striking is a device to delay ejaculation in sexual intercourse: Taint Bandaid. The operation is quite curious, we must admit.

There is also, for example, a “smart” lipstick, which is much more useful than it sounds.

Here, the gadgets and the most bizarre technologies that the 2021 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show left us.

Taint Banaid, the solution for premature ejaculation

Taint Banaid, to delay ejaculation. Photo Taint Banaid

Morari Medical is the company responsible for this device that it is placed around the penis and it is regulated, of course, from an application with the cell phone.

It works with a patch that is put under the scrotum, and, by means of a rechargeable battery, it regulates stimulation in the genital area during sexual intercourse by electrical impulses and via Bluetooth. The adhesive part is disposable, and is used one at a time.

The idea is to emit different types of impulses to stimulate the area and prevent premature ejaculation.

It is, that is to say, a very innovative invention that could solve an intimate problem that affects many more people than admit to admitting it.

It is still a technology bizarre.

A $ 16,000 bathtub

Kohler Stillness Bath, the smart bathtub that was presented at CES 2021. Photo Kohler

Smart bathtub? At CES 2021, of course. It can be filled with a voice command via Alexa, Amazon’s assistant, which interprets the commands as being “Fill with warm temperature”.

It also can customize light (Yes, from the bathtub, because of course it has light).

But the most curious thing is that it allows you to configure aromatherapy and even, attention: mist.

It is somewhat expensive: 16 thousand dollars.

One lipstick to rule them all

The Yves Saint Laurent Beauté Rouge Sur Mesure Powered. That is the full name.

It turns out that what it allows is to have a single lipstick that contains all possible colors and shades.

Not bad at all, but it goes from 300 to 390 dollars.

A $ 3,000 dog gate

Pet Portal It is intended to monitor pets at home. But the main function they sell is that it opens the door for the animals so that they can go out into the outdoor spaces of the houses.

Developed by a company called myQ, it was one of the sensations of this 2021 edition of CES.

It can be controlled from the phone, but it costs 3 thousand dollars. A price that seems a bit high to save manual opening a door.

Qoobo, a fluffy cushion with a tail like a dog

Qoobo is a cushion fluffy, soft and hairy. What it also has a tail, as if it were a pet – without the responsibilities that an animal entails, of course.

And yes, before they gogle it: move the booty.

A robot that serves wine

Bot Handy, the Samsung robot that serves wine. Samsung Photo

We are very doubtful about whether to put this invention on this list or on the CES 2021 genius list.

Technologies are designed to make life easier for us. And there seems to be an audience that finds it quite uncomfortable pour yourself a glass of wine.

That’s what it’s for Bot Handy that, in reality, serves to assist us in whatever we need. But the company promoted it as a “wine server.”

It can be seen here, along with the entire generation of robots that the South Korean company announced.

A chinstrap that measures … the air

AirPop, one of the companies that presented their products at CES. Photo AirPop

AirPop introduced a mask (or chinstrap) that performs the function of let us know if we are breathing well and what kind of air are we breathing.

Fueled by the coronavirus pandemic, the smart device tries monitor if our breathing is correct.

It can be useful for athletes, although the reality is that sports training is carried out without chinstraps.

Anyway, it is one more technology that is there, available, to be used.

Time will tell if remain or die shortly.