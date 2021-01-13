Razer presented its smart mask concept at CES 2021: it avoids the generation of waste, allows you to see facial gestures, amplify the voice and of course it has lighting by RGB.

The Razer mask concept, Project Hazel, has the medical grade respirator N95 that uses removable and rechargeable active fans, as well as smart pods that regulate airflow for optimal breathability.

The company explained that SmartPods High Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE) filter at least 95 percent of particles in the air and have a high resistance to fluids, as stated in a statement.

Razer presented its anti covid mask with RGB. Razer Photo

Razer also thought about social interaction, and that is why Project Hazel has a clear and transparent design, which allows other people to see facial gestures, and makes it easier for people to with hearing difficulties can read lips.

It also has interior lights that are activated automatically in the dark, so that users can continue to express themselves regardless of the lighting conditions. AND to enhance voice, Razer included its VoiceAmp technology, which uses a microphone and amplifier to enhance the user’s speech.

Project Hazel uses replaceable and rechargeable disc-type fans that can be sanitized within its dual-purpose wireless fast-charging box, with a sanitizing UV indoor light. This avoids the generation of waste. The full charge allows the use of the mask throughout the day.

This mask is waterproof and scratch resistant. It is made of recyclable plastic and lined with silicon, with cooling and active air regulation.

It also has two lighting zones with customizable Razer Chroma RGB technology, which offers 16.8 million colors and a set of dynamic lighting effects.

Hammerhead True Wireless, another of the presentations at CES

Hammerhead True Wireless, updated. Razer Photo

Razer also updated its Hammerhead True Wireless headphones with an improved fit, THX audio for high fidelity sound, and advanced hybrid active noise cancellation in the new Pro model.

This new model features touch controls and voice assistance compatibility, connection Bluetooth 5.1 custom low latency and a charging box that offers longer battery life – up to 20 hours.

The company improved its headphones to ensure a noise-isolating fit, thanks to a design that conforms to the inside of the ear with the inclusion of Comply memory foam. The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro headphones are also IPX4 certified for sweat and splash resistance.

The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro uses Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, which cancels out both unwanted internal and external noise by simultaneously generating reverse sound waves, which it combines with an improved passive noise isolation solution. As explained from the company, this is achieved by incorporating two external and two internal microphones.

The headphones are THX certified, which assesses details such as frequency range and response, as well as whether the device is capable of delivering clear, detailed sounds, as well as deep impact bass and zero distortion at high volumes. The certification process also requires sound insulation.

JB