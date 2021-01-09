CES 2021, the largest consumer technology convention, has started warming up. Before the official debut next Monday, the companies are already deploying their entire arsenal. And in this context, Panasonic presented its new television OLED JZ2000, the most important for 2021, which uses artificial intelligence to optimize image and sound, and introduces a mode to maximize the experience with video game.

Artificial intelligence comes to the Panasonic JZ2000 television from the hand of the HCX Pro AI processor, which is able to identify what content is being played to automatically optimize image and sound.

In order to offer the best performance for “gaming”, Panasonic reduced the latency (input lag) in Game mode significantly. In addition, the company presented the Game Mode Extreme, with novel elements such as compatibility with HDMI2.1. Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and High Frame Rate (HFR).

The new JZ2000 TV also offers improvements in sound, thanks to new speakers facing each side, which complement the speakers facing the ceiling and the front. This combination manages to generate an enveloping sound.

The panel was custom modified by Panasonic, to achieve better levels of brightness, compared to other conventional OLED televisions. It also incorporates improvements to the My Home Screen 6.0 operating system, and new functions such as my Scenery or Dual Bluetooth Connection.

Panasonic’s JZ2000 TV will be available next summer at 65 and 55 inches.

Sony: “spatial sound” technology

Sony and its new speakers. Photo Sony

The Sony SRS-RA5000 and SRS-RA3000 wireless speakers are equipped with exclusive Sony spatial sound technologies. Based on Immersive Audio Enhancement and 360 Reality Audio technologies, they will fill any space with sound both vertically and horizontally.

The 360 ​​Reality Audio tracks incorporate three-dimensional sound location data, which means they can deliver the best all-round sound when played back on the RA5000 or RA3000, as Sony reports in a statement. Sony’s exclusive algorithm, Immersive Audio Enhancement, can transform any of the two-channel stereo tracks to fill the room with sound.

The RA5000 is also Hi-Res Audio certified, for superior sound quality through Hi-Res audio reproduction. This model features a trio of speakers high-power speakers that distribute the music vertically, while the three speakers in the middle distribute the sound horizontally.

The loudspeaker incorporates high-magnetism neodymium magnets and a mica-reinforced cellular diaphragm that provides robustness to the loudspeaker while allowing for its compact size. They are complemented by a subwoofer.

For its part, the RA3000 model uses a full-range omni-directional sound loudspeaker, an omni-diffuser capable of distributing the sound throughout the room in all directions, and a double passive radiator for produce deep bass. The tweeters The superimposed beam of the speaker form an upward wave front capable of emitting sound vertically.

Both speakers feature Sound Calibration technology, which performs a sound calibration adjustment (such as an automatic adjustment in RA3000 for each new location and by pressing the Immersive button Audio Enhancement on RA5000).

They are also compatible with Google Assistant-enabled devices with Chromecast built-in as well as Amazon Alexa. They also support Multi-room playback, which allows you to play the same or different song in separate rooms at the same time through groups of speakers. configured with the Google Home or Amazon Alexa apps.

Both the RA5000 and RA3000 can connect wirelessly to compatible Sony Bravia TVs. The two models have WiFi technology, Bluetooth, NFC, are compatible with Spotify Connect and they have Chromecast.

Look also

