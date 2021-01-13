Video games also had their place at the virtual technology and consumer fair CES 2021, which will culminate on Friday, February 14. HyperX, Kingston’s gamer division, presented on Wednesday several products that are aimed at both the casual player and the professional video game, among which stand out the Alloy Origins 60 mechanical keyboard competitive player oriented.

The popular American brand of PC peripherals and accessories stood out in the presentation to the HyperX Alloy Origins 60. The new gaming keyboard features an ultra-compact 60% form factor with a space-saving design to maximize desktop space and achieve the best mouse movement – a key condition not only for the professional esports gamer.

Among its characteristics are the red linear mechanical switchesdesigned with a shorter actuation point and less travel time for more responsive switch action, ideal for video game players; and uses Exposed LED layouts of HyperX Red switches and PBT keys double shot with secondary functions printed on the sides.

Alloy Origins 60 keyboard will be available in the United States starting February 22 for a price of $ 99.99.

Through the HyperX NGENUITY software users will be able to customize lighting, gameplay, and macro settings, offering up to three profiles with built-in memory.

Along with the mechanical keyboard, the company announced HyperX ChargePlay Duo charging station for Xbox. This accessory compatible with Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One consoles, which will be available from February in the region.

Although they did not announce it during the event via streaming, the company also has plans to launch a product similar to the Xbox one but for the DualSense controllers of the PlayStation 5. As they told Clarion, Sony’s license has already been approved and the charging station is expected to land only in the middle of the year.

They also highlighted the extended availability of the mouse HyperX Pulsefire Haste, which uses an ultra-light panel hex shell design and TTC Golden Micro Dustproof switches with 60M click durability, six programmable buttons, and onboard memory.

The headphonesBoth wireless and wired also had their place in the presentation that was made via Zoom. These were the HyperX Cloud II Wireless, HyperX Cloud Revolver + 7.1, and the Cloud Buds.

The first of the products features custom virtual 7.1 surround sound and 53mm drivers, transmits at 2.4 GHz and offers up to 30 hours of battery life and 20 meters of wireless range.

HyperX Cloud Revolver + 7.1meanwhile, they offer virtual surround sound and 50mm directional drivers. The tuning of the driver, the mechanical design of the acoustic chamber and the larger headphones allow users to hear clearly and accurately.

Except for headphones in-ear Cloud Buds, focused on the user who is used to playing on cell phones, which is in the certification process, the rest of the products will be available in Argentina.

The arrival of the coronavirus pandemic and the isolation that was chosen to stop the infections, the products that are part of the gamer segment had an exponential demand. The need to improve the conditions for electronic entertainment generated shortages in many Latin American markets, as happened with the PlayStation 5 console .

In this context, Hyperx admitted that it is in “very good shape” to be able to comply with manufacturing and distribution in 2021. According to Ariel Plabnik, Business Development Manager HyperX SSA., The company estimates that after the February celebrations by the Chinese New Year, precisely after February the trend will improve.

Regarding prices and with a context of a changing dollar, the US company only ventured to confirm only that the products will begin to be marketed between the end of February and the beginning of March.