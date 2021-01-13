One of the leading brands in laptops, the Taiwanese Asus, in its Republic of Gamers (ROG) division, on Wednesday introduced new laptops and products that complete its ecosystem for the video game player, both casual and that dedicated to electronic sports (esports), on the second day of the technology and consumer fair CES 2021.

During the conference transmitted via streaming, the ASUS company provided detailed details of the new equipment ROG Flow X13, ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE, and ROG Strix 15/17 that will soon arrive in the Argentine market, according to company sources confirmed to Clarion.

But not only the laptops of the Taiwanese brand starred in the virtual event, a 4K resolution monitor for gamers on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S consoles, as well as a mechanical keyboard and a mouse with interchangeable parts they managed to capture attention.

Here we present them to you.

ROG Flow X13



The first gamer notebook with 2 in 1 design, powered by a processor AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS, provides high performance for gaming, content creation and the most demanding work, while achieving battery life up to a maximum of 10 hours, thanks to its energy efficiency.

The ROG Flow X13 also has a 13.3 inch screen and a 16:10 aspect ratio in a compact and lightweight chassis. In addition, this screen is available in two options: a 120 Hz FHD screen or a 4K UHD resolution screen for greater detail, both protected by Gorilla Glass and validated by Pantone for accurate color reproduction.

The Flow X13 convertible connected to the external ROG XG Mobile graphics card. Photo: DPA.

This equipment incorporates a graphics card (GPU) GeForce GTX 1650 capable of clock speeds of up to 1,255MHz at 35W in Turbo mode with ROG Boost, with the ability to draw an additional 5W through Dynamic Boost, enabling great performance in the latest games.

But what sets this particular model apart is the ROG XG Mobile, an innovative, compact and ultra-portable external graphics card with a specially designed connector for maximum performance for gaming, content creation and connectivity. This external GPU incorporates an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 chip, clocked at 1,810MHz at 150W with ROG Boost to dramatically improve the quality of games.

ROG Zephyrus Duo 15

The revamped 2020 version combines an upgraded 15.6 “4K UHD primary display and the acclaimed ROG ScreenPad Plus, providing touchscreen controls on a 14.1” secondary display that enhances gaming, streaming, and creation. content and multitasking.

ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE. Photo: ASUS.

The new ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE also features the next generation AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processors and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU.

Its innovative AAS Plus cooling system features redesigned fans that help dissipate up to 165W of combined CPU and GPU power, while RAID 0 storage offers nearly twice the performance of traditional SSDs by connecting two SSDs directly to the CPU. In turn, it has optimized cooling through the Active Aerodynamic System and a liquid metal thermal compound.

ROG Strix 15 and 17 inches

These gaming notebooks were designed to offer esports gamers an uncompromising competitive tournament experience, powered by powerful new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics and mobile processors. Ryzen 5000 series, both cooled through a thermal system with redesigned fans, along with other improvements aimed at extracting maximum performance.

ROG Strix 15 and 17 inches, the notebook for the esport player. Photo: Asus.

The top of the line between the two models, the ROG Strix SCAR 17, integrates the latest innovations so that esports players can develop at the highest competitive level. Among these innovations, stands out World’s fastest screen in a gaming laptop, with a refresh rate of 360 Hz and a response time of 3 ms.

Likewise, the ROG Strix Scar 15 as its 17-inch version implements the first optical-mechanical keyboard in a Strix notebook, offering both a fast response and high durability.

The monitor designed for the new consoles

On the other hand, Asus ROG also announced the new 32-inch Swift PG32UQ monitor, designed for the new generation of consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series S / X.

The ROG Swift PG32UQ is a 32-inch display that employs a 144 Hz IPS panel that offers a 1ms Motion Response Time (MPRT). It is equipped with HDMI 2.1 connectivity, two ports that support 4K images at 120Hz refresh rate for more realism when playing.

The 32-inch Asus ROG Swift PG32UQ monitor with 4K 120Hz technology.

It also has Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology, a compression standard capable of transporting UHD video without any apparent loss of visual quality over a single cable. With it, support 4K 144 Hz images through a DisplayPort 1.4 connection.

The PG32UQ is G-SYNC1 compliant, features ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB Sync) and ASUS Variable Overdrive technology, which delivers smooth images at variable frame rates.

As to color rendering, the PG32UQ is DisplayHDR 600 compliant, supports 160% sRGB color gamut and 98% DCI-P3, and is factory calibrated to Delta E color accuracy

There are also keyboards and mice

As if that were not enough in terms of announcements, the company showed the RGB ROG Claymore II mechanical keyboard equipped with ROG RX Blue optical-mechanical switches, which provide a delay of almost zero bounce that allows you to activate the keys immediately. The hollow square shank, the four corner brackets and the X-shaped stabilizer mechanism prevent keys from wobbling. Also available with ROG RX Red switches.

He Claymore II It has an 80% size, a magnetic wrist rest, and a detachable numeric keypad that can be attached to either side of the keyboard. The numeric keypad includes a volume control wheel and four multimedia control keys that can be customized with productivity shortcuts or macro actions.

The ROG Swift PG32UQ keyboard.

It features 2.4GHz USB-C and RF connections for lag-free connectivity. The 4,000 mAh battery provides up to 40 hours of use per charge and the USB-C connection supports fast charging. Additionally, the Claymore II also features Aura Sync wireless lighting and the Armory Crate utility, which includes customization options.

On the other hand, the new ergonomic mouse ROG Gladius III Wireless 19,000 dpi is equipped with 2.4 GHz radio frequency, Bluetooth and wired connectivity.

Its features include the Push-Fit Switch Socket II system compatible with traditional three-contact mechanical switches and five-contact Omron optics. In this way, users can adapt click resistance and replace the switches when they stop working properly.

The zero latency It delivers real-time feedback, while the low-friction ROG Paracord cable and ROG Omni 100% TPFE mouse legs with rounded edges target a smoother glide.