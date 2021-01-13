AMD unveiled its new series laptop and notebook processors at CES 2021 Ryzen 5000, the star of the brand that in PC has already managed to snatch a part of the market from Intel and is now trying to compete in a field where Intel is the absolute leader.

As was known, the new processors are based on the Zen 3 architecture although some models of the 5000 series will also use the previous Zen 2 architecture, in order to lower costs to expand the user base, something AMD is adept at.

What is complicated, as always, is the nomenclature: the end user has to figure out which processor he is facing: in addition to the specific model name there are suffixes H (high-performance chips) and U (low-power chips). There is also the suffix HS, which is used to identify the chips in ultrathin computers.

Ryzen 5000, laptop and notebook version. Photo AMD

AMD’s bet is not less: when it comes to laptop processors, Intel has absolute dominance: On PC, however, last week data of something historic was known: for the first time in 15 years, AMD became leader in desktop processors.

The models presented The most powerful model is the Ryzen 9 5980HX, what’s wrong with it eight cores running at 3.3 GHz (and up to 4.8 overclocked). All four Ryzen 9s (5980HX, 5980HS, 5900HX, and 5900HS) are based on Zen 3 and the specific details of each of them can be seen on the official AMD site.

Then there are the Ryzen 7 5800H and 5800HS, which have a somewhat lower clock (3.2 GHz the first and 2.8 GHz the second), both based on Zen 3 architecture. The main difference of these models with respect to the superior ones seems to be, at least on paper, in the base speeds processor.

And finally, at the end of the series of processors designed for performance are the Ryzen 5 5600H and 5600HS. Both have six cores at 3.3 and 3.0 GHz respectively, based on Zen 3 architecture and which can reach 4.2 GHz when overclocking. AMD also announced several agreements with companies that make laptops.

“As the PC becomes an even more essential part of how we work, play and connect, users demand more performance, security and connectivity”Said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager of AMD’s customer business unit.

AMD introduced the 5000 series for laptops. Photo AMD

“The new Mobile and Desktop Processors AMD Ryzen 5000 Series deliver the best innovation than AMD has to offer consumers and professionals, as we continue our commitment to providing best-in-class experiences, with instant responsiveness, incredible battery life, and fantastic designs. With our PC partners, we are delivering the highest quality performance and precise solutions along with our record growth in the notebook and desktop space from the previous year, ”he said.

No news from video cards

AMD Radeon, RDNA 2 video cards. Photo AMD

What there was no news about was its video cards, a field in which AMD is giving an impressive advantage to its rival, Nvidia, which this Tuesday presented a cheaper option that could extend its dominance: the 3060.

Lisa Su, CEO of the company, however said at the conference that the RDNA 2 architecture of the RX6800 will bring new boards in mid-2021.

It remains to be seen how the company that competes on both fronts, CPU and GPU, fights its battles. In processors, and especially for gaming, today it is in one of the best possible positions.

JB