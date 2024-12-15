Cervicitis, cervical inflammation or inflammation of the cervix is ​​one of the symptoms of a sexually transmitted disease, an allergic reaction or bacterial vaginosis. To treat cervicitis, its cause must be determined. If it becomes complicated, it can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease.

Causes of cervicitis

Sexually transmitted disease, allergy or bacterial vaginosis

Cervicitis is usually a symptom or consequence of sexually transmitted diseases such as chlamydia; trichomoniasis; genital herpes; or gonorrhea; but it can also be caused by an allergic reaction to a spermicide or an intimate hygiene product; or by the overgrowth of bacteria that causes bacterial vaginosis.

The main risk factors for cervicitis to occur are:

– Have unprotected sexual relations, with different partners or with a partner who has high-risk sexual relations.

– History of sexually transmitted infections.

– Beginning of sexual relations at an early age.

Symptoms of cervicitis

Bleeding, pain, and frequent urination

Signs of cervicitis are:

– Bleeding between menstrual periods.

– Pain during sexual intercourse.

– Bleeding after sexual relations unrelated to the menstrual period.

– Pain during gynecological examination of the cervix.

– Frequent and painful urination.

Diagnosis of cervicitis

Pelvic exam, fluid sample, and urinalysis

To diagnose cervicitis, the gynecologist will perform a pelvic exam to detect inflammation and tenderness. You may also insert a speculum to examine the area and obtain a fluid sample for testing using a swab. A urinalysis will also be requested.

Cervicitis treatment and medication

It depends on the cause

Treatment of cervicitis depends on the cause. If it is due to a sexually transmitted disease, the corresponding treatment will be applied that the couple or couples must also follow. These treatments require control and follow-up tests to confirm progress and cure. You should not have sexual relations until the specialist confirms that you are free of the disease. If it is due to an allergic reaction, treatment is usually not needed.

Cervicitis prevention

Use condoms

The most appropriate preventive measure against cervicitis is to correctly use barrier condoms every time you have sexual relations unless you have a single sexual partner who does not have other sexual partners; and avoid high-risk sexual practices.