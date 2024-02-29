X-shaped legs, tennis elbow, neck pain, herniated disc. Orthopedists have reviewed the 'top 10' myths of the specialty to be debunked. Beliefs and clichés that are outdated today. “False beliefs and clichés in the orthopedic field are very widespread, they often influence people's perception and, between 'hearsay' and information collected on the Internet, they increase the risk of generating confusion and false myths around pathologies whose diagnoses and therapies often have very precise indications. We recommend always contacting a specialist in case of doubts or questions regarding persistent symptoms or full-blown pathologies and avoiding do-it-yourself”. As the president of the Italian Society of Orthopedics and Traumatology (Siot), Alberto Momolidirector of the Orthopedics and Traumatology Unit, San Bortolo hospital in Vicenza.

Here are the 10 false myths analyzed by orthopedists

1) My neck hurts. “In traditional medicine there is no disorder officially recognized with the term cervical, therefore expressions such as 'my neck hurts' or 'I have neck pain' are meaningless from a scientific point of view”, highlights Siot. “Cervicalgia, or cervical pain, is in fact the technical term used to indicate a generic pain in the back area of ​​the neck corresponding to the cervical part of the spine which extends from the first cervical vertebra known as the atlas to the last C7 vertebra, called prominent as it is more protruding than the others. Cervicalgia, or cervical pain, can be very disabling for the subject who suffers from it, such as to interfere with the execution of common daily life activities. Cervical inflammation or pain can be caused by various factors such as stress, poor physical exercise, excessive and inappropriate use of electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets, environmental factors such as humidity and cold, following traumatic events (whiplash), postural disorders, arthritic pathologies or intervertebral discs”.

How do you intervene? “The causes that can lead to pain in the cervical spine can be identified through diagnostic tests such as x-rays or magnetic resonance imaging. In most cases – explain the orthopedists – a physiotherapy treatment, after a clinical evaluation, can lead to an improvement symptomatic”.

2) I got a 'nerve'. “In reality, nerves cannot overlap. However – underlines Siot – sometimes it can happen that they generate a sudden and rather strong pain, commonly attributed to a presumed overlap, but which is nothing other than a sudden muscular contraction which can sometimes be caused by pressure on the nerve by the muscles. The most common symptoms are: numbness in the area, burning, tingling and sensation of needles stuck in the muscle. These sudden contractures have various causes: stress, sedentary lifestyle, postural disorders or training that is too intense. How to intervene: very often these muscle contractures resolve spontaneously; if they persist, excluding ongoing pathologies, a decontracting treatment (massage therapy, cautious manipulations) leads to resolution of the problem”.

3) Tennis elbow or golfer's elbow. “It is the common term – explain the orthopedists – to indicate lateral epicondylitis which consists in inflammation of the tendons of the extensor muscles of the forearm, muscles which are inserted on the outside of the elbow and allow you to lift the hand and wrist Not only those who play tennis risk being affected by the so-called 'tennis elbow', but all those who, due to their particular sporting or work activity, continuously repeat certain movements of the arm, wrist or hand. pain associated with epicondylitis, which is generally more intense during or after effort, initially affects only the tendons, but can later radiate along the entire length of the forearm muscles. In more serious cases even the simple action of grasping objects, even if light, can awaken the pain. A similar condition, which however affects the internal side of the elbow, is called golfer's elbow or epitrochleitis. How to intervene: these pathologies take a long time to resolve if not adequately treated; physiotherapy treatments represent the first step for resolving symptoms; possible cycles of infiltration cannot be ruled out”.

4) X-shaped legs, “or more correctly knee valgus – Siot points out – It is an axial deviation of the lower limbs, with an increased angle between the femur and the tibia, which causes the knees to tend inwards, almost touching. The valgus knee it does not only present aesthetic consequences, but above all functional ones, as it is associated with anomalies in walking, overload of the knee structures (menisci and cartilage), knee instability, inflammation and pain”. How do you intervene? “The treatments can be of two types: conservative or surgical. The conservative options, which are recommended when the disorder is mild or moderate, include targeted physiotherapy and postural gymnastics exercises, containment of body weight. Where overload due to deformity causes painful symptoms, it is useful to take anti-inflammatory drugs and chondro-protective supplements or orthobiological treatments (hyaluronic acid, Prp). The surgical intervention, in more serious cases, involves a femoral osteotomy aimed at restoring the correct axis of the lower limb”.

5) Can a herniated disc no longer be operated on? “A herniated disc – orthopedists clarify – is a condition that can be very painful and occurs when the gelatinous part of the disc located between the vertebrae, called the nucleus pulposus, comes out of its natural location. This material found in The inside of the discs, which are a sort of shock-absorbing pads placed between one vertebra and another, allows the natural movement of the spinal column, allowing the flexibility of the structure and protecting it from excessive loads. A herniated disc can occur anywhere of the spinal column, even if the most frequently affected section is the lumbar one. How to intervene: conservative treatment aims to eliminate pain by extinguishing the inflammatory reaction of the nerve root, through therapy with cortisone or non-steroidal anti-inflammatories, associated with targeted physiotherapy treatments. Surgical intervention is necessary, however, in cases where herniated discs cause severe compression of the nervous structures, causing neurological deficits or intractable pain which can compromise the patient's quality of life”.

6) High heels or low heels. According to Siot, “prolonged use of shoes with high or excessively low heels can cause various types of disorders. Walking in high heels can easily cause injuries to the ankle and foot due to microtraumas: the weight of the body is in fact completely unbalanced on the tip of the toes, making walking and correct posture impossible. One of the most common disorders caused by high heels and too tight shoes is certainly hallux valgus, i.e. an alteration of the joint that causes a deviation of the big toe towards the external pain towards the other toes and localized pain near the toes due to overload (metatarsalgia). Even shoes without a heel can be harmful: heel disorders (talalgia) can occur due to plantar fasciitis. Incorrect walking from shoe to flat soles have negative effects on the spine. The ideal would therefore be not to frequently wear shoes with too high heels or completely flat shoes, and to maintain an average height of 2 cm for men and 4-5 cm for women “.

7) Does the robot replace the surgeon? “When we talk about robotic surgery we mean accurate and personalized help that allows surgical operations to be performed using a semi-autonomous robot that never replaces the surgeon. The specialist, therefore – the orthopedists point out – integrates the traditional intervention by maneuvering a remote robot, sitting at a computerized console located inside the operating room. Robotic surgery leads to benefits such as greater surgical precision. Among the areas of intervention of robotic surgery in orthopedics there are monobehavioral and total knee prostheses, the hip prosthesis. The robot for prosthetic surgery assists the surgeon, but his experience is necessary to obtain the best possible results.”

8) Can hallux valgus be operated on with a laser? “Halux valgus refers to the deviation of the big toe towards the other toes: the tip of the big toe turns towards the toes, exposing the joint base to long-term inflammation which is very painful during movements, particularly in contact with shoes The causes – specialists warn – can be multiple: from incorrect posture to the use of unsuitable footwear which are added to the family factor which has a certain relevance on the onset of the pathology. A pharmacological treatment can be useful in the initial forms, particularly in people in whom the pain is not too acute and mobilization is not too limited, but for an effective correction of hallux valgus it is always necessary to resort to surgical intervention performed with variable techniques in relation to the type of deformity. Therefore, there is no possibility of operating with the laser to correct hallux valgus”.

9) Are hip and knee replacements forever? “Hip and knee prostheses are certainly not eternal – corrects Siot – They are mechanical elements which for this reason, especially when talking about the joints subjected to the load (hip and knee primarily), are also subject to wear over the time leading to a 'wear out' of the prosthesis. It is difficult to predict the duration of the various implants. In ideal conditions today the expectation on a hip and knee prosthesis is over 20 years. But these are calculations which can vary based on to the specific situations of each subject and hopefully they can still improve over time”.

10) Are CT scans and MRIs better than x-rays? “There is no test that is better than another in general – assure orthopedists – These are different methods, chosen and prescribed by the specialist doctor following an accurate evaluation of the pathology. Computerized tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) are two diagnostic techniques, useful for obtaining detailed images of different areas of the body. The first uses ionizing radiation (X-rays) and is useful for the evaluation of skeletal structures. The second, however, uses a magnetic field to evaluate the structure of the bones and more; its particular ability to differentiate tissues makes this test particularly suitable for the study of joints. Radiography, which uses ionizing radiation such as CT, allows the diagnosis of trauma and bone pathologies and is the first examination to be performed in case of trauma and suspected fractures”.