I.fighting cancer – so far this has only been possible in very few cases. Because only very few types of cancer are triggered by pathogens against which there is a defense vaccine. Cervical cancer is one of them. There is a vaccine against the HP virus that causes it. For a long time it was controversial whether and how well this vaccination worked.

Now a long-term study from Sweden shows on a large database that the HPV vaccination prevents many cervical tumors in women. The extent of the protective effect therefore strongly depends on the age at which the vaccination is given: If the participants received it between the ages of 17 and 30, the risk of the disease fell by an average of half within eleven years, as did the team around Jiayao Lei from Stockholm Karolinska Institute in “New England Journal of Medicine” reported. If the vaccination was given before the age of 17, the tumor risk even decreased by almost 90 percent.

HPV vaccination can prevent dangerous cancers

So far, large studies have only shown that vaccination can prevent precursors of cervical tumors. “We are showing for the first time at the population level that the HPV vaccination not only protects against cell changes that are precursors to cervical cancer, but also against cervical cancer itself,” says lead author Lei in a press release from her institute.

“Now we have proof that the HPV vaccination also prevents life-threatening carcinomas”, emphasizes Michael Wojcinski from the professional association of gynecologists (BVF) who was not involved in the work. The results are transferable to Germany, says the gynecologist.

In this country around 4400 women develop what is known as cervical cancer every year. Around 1500 patients die each year from the disease, which often begins early: such tumors are diagnosed in the early stages in Germany according to the cancer information service (KID) at an average age of 35 years.

The majority of these carcinomas are caused by the human papilloma virus (HPV). More than 200 variants of these viruses are known: some of them cause normal skin warts, about 40 mainly affect the genital area and anus and are mainly transmitted through sexual contact.

Vaccines work against different strains of the virus

Some HP viruses can cause cervical cancer – especially the two high-risk variants HPV16 and 18, which are responsible for around 70 percent of these cancers.

However, other influences also contribute to such tumors: Risk factors include smoking, long-term use of birth control pills, a weakened immune system and other pathogens such as herpes simplex 2 viruses and chlamydia.

In Germany, pediatricians and gynecologists currently offer two HPV vaccinations: a double vaccine against HPV16 and 18 and a nine-fold vaccine against seven other types of HPV (6, 11, 31, 33, 45, 52 and 58 ) directs.

In Sweden, a quadruple vaccine against HPV types 16 and 18 and 6 and 11 was approved in 2006. In order to clarify the protective effect of this vaccination, the researchers evaluated the data of around 1.7 million women in Sweden between 2006 and 2017. Almost 528,000 participants, who were ten to 30 years old at the start of the study, had received at least one of the usually two vaccinations, 83 percent of them before the age of 17.

Cancer risk reduced by more than 50 percent

In Sweden, women are offered early detection of cervical cancer from the age of 23. At the same time, the Scandinavian country has a cancer registry, which makes such large studies much easier: 19 of the vaccinated women contracted cervical cancer in the study period, while 538 of the unvaccinated women.

If the scientists took into account possible influencing factors such as diet, tobacco consumption, exercise or the risk of cancer in the family, vaccination between the ages of 17 and 30 reduced the risk of illness by 53 percent. In women who had previously been vaccinated, the risk was reduced by 88 percent.

The authors explain this clear difference with the fact that the vaccination has no therapeutic effect if an HPV infection has occurred. Therefore, it is most useful before the first intercourse. This is also underlined by Nobila Ouédraogo from the Cancer Prevention Unit at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) in Heidelberg: “The effect of the vaccination is optimal if it takes place before the first sexual contact, as HP viruses are mainly transmitted through sexual contact.”

Cervical cancer develops over decades

Because a tumor can take decades to develop after an infection, the German gynecologist Wojcinski expects that the protective effect will be even more pronounced with longer observation periods. The DKFZ expert Ouédraogo also assumes this: “Cervical cancer usually develops over a period of ten to well over 20 years. The observation period of eleven years is in the lower range. ”With a longer observation period, the researcher expects, not only would the number of recorded cases increase significantly, but probably also the strength of the protective effect.

Even so, the Swedish authors rate the study results as clear evidence of the vaccination’s success: “Our data strongly suggest that HPV vaccinations for children and adolescents should be continued as part of national vaccination programs,” says study leader Pär Sparén.

At the end of 2019, the researchers said 124 countries and territories had implemented national HPV vaccination plans. The Swedish researchers write that herd immunity is already noticeable at vaccination rates above 50 percent – so that people who have not been vaccinated themselves also benefit. In Sweden and Australia, according to Wojcinski, the vaccination rate is 70 to 80 percent of girls.

A certain herd immunity is already recognizable in Sweden with regard to genital warts, writes the team around Lei – but not yet with a view to cervical tumors themselves. Since these often only develop after decades, the previous period is still too short.

In Germany, the Standing Vaccination Commission recommends (Stiko) the HPV vaccination for the age of nine to 14 years, but if possible before the 18th birthday. According to the DKFZ expert Ouédraogo, only 43 percent of girls up to the age of 15 are currently fully vaccinated in this country. “That’s a shortcoming,” he says. According to him, at least 70 percent would be desirable. “Then the frequency of HPV infections in the population would decrease significantly.”

In addition, the researcher points out clear differences between the federal states: According to this, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Brandenburg have relatively high vaccination rates in the age group up to 15 at around 61 and 56 percent. Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria bring up the rear with around 34 and 36 percent, respectively.

Hardly any side effects, no damage

Since 2018, vaccination has also been recommended for boys, who mainly transmit the pathogen sexually. HPV infections can also cause carcinomas in them, but rather rare types of tumor such as anal, penile, mouth and throat cancer are affected.

The study did not examine any side effects of the vaccination. The cancer information service calls “redness, slight pain, swelling and similar consequences, as many people generally know from injections and vaccinations”. There could also be headaches, and rarely nausea, dizziness, fever and fatigue. “The vaccines are considered safe and well tolerated”, so the conclusion.

An evaluation by the Cochrane Collaboration of more than 20 studies in 2018 found no evidence that the vaccination leads to serious side effects. Wojcinski confirms this: “No permanent damage has yet been seen.”