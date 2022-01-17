THE TRUTH MURCIA. Monday, January 17, 2022, 01:47



Alhambra Beers celebrates tomorrow, Wednesday, the first gastronomic day of Murcia Inspira by Alejandro Medina, chef of the Alkimia New Tavern restaurant, in Alcantarilla, who under the title ‘Alkimia, a trip around the world’ will make a menu merging live different varieties of the brand with the cuisine of the Region and the flavors of the world.

As a novelty, the dinner at the Alkimia restaurant will feature the Murcian actor Jon Mitó, who will guide the attendees through a dramatized evening where beer, gastronomy, the city and the public will be the protagonists.

For the first time, the event will be open to the general public, who will be able to live the experience together with critics and gastronomic experts. Murcia Inspira and Cervezas Alhambra will draw double invitations. Anyone over 18 years of age can participate through the Instagram profile of Murcia Inspira and Alkimia New Tavern until today at 11:59 p.m.