The defeat: “Osasuna beat us because he believed in victory. We have tried at times but they have been better, better even in a game in which Osasuna has not given his best level. I have seen him much better games. In fact, we have them I was able to stop before they got ahead of the merchant. After that we had no response. “

The team’s state of mind: “This defeat hurts us the same as all of the others because there is not one that hurts more and another less. We think of football as a wonderful game where you have to play well and you come to Pamplona where it is raining and a team beats you because you really believe that he can beat you. We realize that soccer is much more than playing well. “

A lousy first part: “The two goals have been in the first act, yes, but for me, personally, it hurts me more how they are than when they are. Osasuna has enough category to be scored, we have worked on it and they have scored us. We, on the other hand, we hardly appear from the opposite goal and that is very difficult ”.

The key to the game: “The duel has been in the staging of one team and another. There are plays in football that are defining and in that we are not a good team, far from it. For example, our staging is not bad, but As soon as the game advances and things have to appear, we dilute ourselves. We dedicate ourselves to defending and collecting balls in the back. The balls that belong to no one are never ours and are always from the opposite. They have put us in our area without danger until They have ended up succeeding “.

The permanence: “It is a matter of everything, quality, attitude and signings. I see the salvation of Cádiz as feasible, but many things have to be changed because this is not the case. You can think with that phrase even referring to me. You cannot come to Pamplona wanting to save himself and has not shot at the door ”.