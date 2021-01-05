Match balance. “The feeling is that we have come to play on a great field and against a great team. We had a good game and we wasted a day where we could have won. We have earned a point, which is a good result for Cádiz by visiting Valencia, but as the game and the last moments of the game took place, we have missed the opportunity to win. In those last actions we have not even managed to shoot a goal, that worries me. We have tried, but we have not I have”.

Differences in pairs of strikers. “I don’t personalize. The team works a lot. We have players like Negredo, who in a game like today, who spends more time in his own field than on the other hand, suffers a lot and gets tired a lot, so you have to change him. We need a lot of speed. in that area because we are going to finish many games like today. If Salvi is not there, we have another injury… we need speed. I am annoyed because we have to be more forceful on those occasions, but I am not annoyed because the players have tried and done it the best possible”.

Nano and Alejo’s absences. “Nano Mesa is not summoned due to the internal regime, we have to comply with rules that he is not in. Iván Alejo is not summoned because during the week there has been talk of a possible transfer and I think he has been thinking about whether he could leave. Even on Saturday he didn’t finish training thinking that maybe he would leave on Sunday. I thought he didn’t have his head where it had to be to come and play. “

Defend and take advantage of the cons. “This is more or less the game we play against Betis. The teams make us defend very far behind because of their quality. We more or less feel comfortable as long as the score is even, but we need to draw against. That’s what we have to improve. The progression of this team will be seen when it is more dangerous in attack. We will continue to defend from behind because the First-class teams are very good. They don’t throw us much, but when they throw us they mark us, and we need 15 arrivals to make danger. That balance sends us down. “

The goal of permanence. “We have not reached the half, but we have beaten Barça and Madrid, which is a bonus that we have. I know that we are going to have a bad time because in the second round it is going to tighten and we need to win these types of games to be able to save us “.