Compete over everything. “It is not a math yet, but we have virtually achieved the goal. My message is that we have four games left, the league is important for many teams, today we are in this position and tomorrow we can be in a different one. I have given examples from other years that we have achieved the goal and then we have relaxed more than we should. Our improvement happens there. There will be changes to these four games, we will do tests, we have to think about next year, but the games cannot be missed by doing tests. You have to dispute them and try to win them as we always do ”.

Huesca, next rival. “They play with five defenders, three centrals and two backs, they have some important casualties and we don’t know if they will move the drawing. Playing away from home I like what I see. It is a good team. A set piece is also good. Rafa Mir is showing that he is going to be an important striker in LaLiga Santander. It is a dangerous team and, in this situation, even more so. These teams, at the minimum you give it, are going to hurt you. We will see options to be able to beat them ”.

Insistence on going out to compete every game. “I know how difficult it is to play these types of games, but we are professionals. We have to compete every game. It is something personal, I still have to learn that when you achieve a goal you have to continue. You have to compete. We cannot lose three games like last year with three penalties, and it cannot be repeated ”.

Release. “We have taken a lot of weight off the backpack. We have freed ourselves a lot. We talk about other things on a day-to-day basis, we no longer talk about other results, about the points to be achieved, but we still have the label of First-Class players, competitors, and that we can be decisive. We have to do our job. We cannot lose all four games for a penalty, for one hand, like last year. That is not going to happen and, if it happens, more important things will happen than what happened last year because that cannot happen ”.

Exceed the best historical classification. “I have heard the issue of qualifying, but I don’t put it as a goal. I’m not here to do better than other coaches, I’m here to keep Cádiz in First Division. If it happens then I would like to get it, but personally it is not something I am looking at ”.

The figures of Enrique and Jorge Cordero. “Because of the way I work, whoever works with me knows that we are very close, having incorporated Enrique and Jorge Cordero and having them by our side during the breaks of the games, before the games, later, on the plane, during the day to day, it has given me life. Coaches have many doubts, many concerns and they are here to remove those doubts and focus on what I have to do. The figures of Enrique and Jorge have been fundamental and I feel very comfortable with them by their side ”.

Juan Cala. “It seems that it has been an exceptional season, but we have had the issue of the pandemic like everyone else, I started with COVID-19, my sanction games came for something illogical, then on a personal level each one has had their own, and came then Cala’s in the game against Valencia, which was tough. The club and we handle it very well. Cala is the third preoperative today because he has been postponing it to reach the end, he pricked himself every time he played, he infiltrated to be able to be in the team, training what he could and, when we have seen that the situation has arrived, he has gone to operate. It takes a month in which it should have been operated. We thank him for his involvement, it is very important to us both on and off the field ”.

Reward for work. “I think there has been a record throughout the year, there have been four games against very important teams when titles were being played and we wavered in the idea. We knew how to handle it. When the game ended in Granada, I thought that Cádiz would stay in LaLiga Santander, which was my mission. We are a group that we want to continue in this club. I have trained in the First Division, I have managed to stay in the First Division and I am a First Class coach. I got rid of all that. It was difficult to go on the bus and look at other results, focusing on ours ”.