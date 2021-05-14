New party with the permanence achieved. “It is a strange game because it is not the first after competing for salvation. The days go by, the training sessions are different, the headdresses no longer force and now it is more complicated. The message has always been the same, we have to compete, we will make a competitive team and we will compete because we are Cádiz and it is our obligation because there is a competition involved. Yes, a certain calm is being noticed, but at the time of the game I will do everything possible so that the team is competitive. I don’t like to lose at any time ”.

Entrance of fans in some stadiums. “There are opinions on everything and there are people who say that the sooner normality is reached the better. My opinion is that it is not fair. If I played without an audience at the team’s home, I am going to receive the fairest thing is that it be played without an audience here. I also understand the other part, that we have to return to normality and people deserve to return to the stadiums, but in terms of sports I think that having or not having an audience is very different. It should be the same for everyone or else continue as I was ”.

Losses against Elche. “The casualties are Cala, Álex, Salvi and Marcos Mauro has discomfort. There are players with discomfort that we are not going to force if there is a possibility that they may have problems ”.

Line up players with fewer minutes. “I think there are players who have played little and deserve more. I do it for the sanity of our wardrobe and for the one that comes. What the other teams think about the players we take out doesn’t matter to me. I like to compete and it makes me angry when he loses without competing ”.

New owner of the goal. “The normal thing is that David Gil continues playing. He has been a magnificent second goalkeeper. I do not change much and I do not want the typical second goalkeeper who if he does not play generates bad vibes. David Gil has been a great teammate and he deserves it ”.

Players from the quarry. “We have brought three kids from Cádiz B to train with us and we will see the possibilities they have. The first team has priority because I think it is the best. There are many and there are people who have not played. If there is any possibility that a player will debut, we will do so, but the priority is for the first team because it is fair. Training with us is an incentive for them. Soon the preseason arrives and in Cádiz everything moves very little until the end. They have to be happy. If they have a chance they will play ”.

Compete against Elche. “It is a difficult situation for them. The game the other day against Alavés has hurt them, but they know they still have a chance. They come to play against a saved team that is supposed to be more relaxed than them. They cannot think that we are not going to compete. We do not do it because it is our obligation to compete and because I have already been in several situations in Cádiz that I have gone to play against teams that did not play anything and I have not seen the opposing team not compete. The normal thing is to compete, try to win and respect and improve the classification ”.

What game do you expect? “Elche will have studied us well and will know that we do not take the things we do to the last consequences. They know what team we are and they may think that by being more relaxed we can be stronger in attack or weaker in defense. We are not going to change anything and it will depend on how they show themselves on the field. If they leave spaces we will take advantage of them and if not we will look for them as we have always done. I do not like to see certain attitudes in the field. I ask the players if some want to stop due to inconvenience or other circumstances. If nobody says anything, when you go out to the field you have to do what you always do ”.

Hoist as a winger. “Iza can play ahead, we want to see Akapo because he can play on both wings and he’s a good player. With Salvi and Alejo ahead of us, we are not going to overtake Iza, but the other day the circumstances arose and we tried. I liked it, it seemed to me that Iza is a different player, perhaps he is not as fast as Salvi or Alejo, but he gives him a pause that is also good at times ”.