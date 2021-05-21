Balance of the match and the season. “I am going to start the season, which cannot be better. Nobody thought that we would make 44 points or that we would save ourselves so soon. I haven’t said it so far, but I really think you can’t do better at club level. I think this game shows what we do, survive. I wish it wasn’t just that, that we didn’t just survive. If it’s up to me alone, I’ll do my best. If it depends on more people, I need us all to work together. I would like Cádiz to go out to something more than to survive next year ”.

Bastida’s debut. “We wanted to try to be fair to everyone. It is difficult with a squad with so many players and, furthermore, you never know what it is to be fair or not. However, we wanted the quarry to be clear that there is someone here who thinks about them in the future because that is the way it should be for Cádiz ”.

Farewell to Augusto Fernández. “I want to thank Augusto for the year he has spent with us here and for what he has done to football, making it great.”

A different team. “I ask in this part of the season for a little more than we could give in the Madrid field, for example. It will be my fault, but I want us to be a little better when we are saved when we think about next year. I want to see something different, something more. I only ask for that. Cádiz next season has to be better than this one. I cannot survive alone ”.

How do you get a better Cádiz?. “It is achieved by working, all together, all together, and all being clear about what we want. If we believe that with what we have done this year we are going to save ourselves, we are wrong. What happened this year, I really believe that it is unrepeatable. For this reason, we must look for next year to be a better Cádiz, that will do us all good ”.