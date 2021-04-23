Three games in a week. “The team accuses a lot of playing three games in a week, we have to think about making changes tomorrow. Tomorrow we will make changes. We will see if we change our mind. Hoping to make the remaining points as soon as possible so that we can save ourselves and live more calmly. That is our mission. Tomorrow is a game that, if we win, permanence would be virtually achieved. Valladolid is at stake a lot and it is going to be a difficult game. “

Valladolid, next rival. “Valladolid is a team in need due to the circumstances, there have been games that have escaped them in the last minutes. They have very decisive players like Orellana, who is an exceptional player, in addition to Óscar Plano, Alcaraz … They are there, they will play tighter and with anxiety, but it will be a difficult game. They will make us suffer, for sure. We have our weapons, our idea, and if the game goes long, we will always be closer to achieving what we want. “

Low to face Valladolid. “The casualties are Álex and Perea due to injury and Salvi and Jonsson due to cards. We have some more touched player ”.

Alex Fernandez. “He has a knee injury that occurred in a shot. He finished off, his foot buckled, and he brought his knee forward. He was trying to get back, he made a major effort, but he wasn’t quite right. I think it will be difficult for him to come back from here to the end. He has an injury that is not serious, but it is annoying ”.

Possible nervousness or anxiety about staying. “We have 36 points with six games to go, something that nobody expected, not us, we still don’t believe that we are one victory away from salvation. It is also true that if we do not get those points as the days go by we will get nervous and we are not good in those situations. We are going to try that, without entering into that urgency, get them before and be calm ”.

Reception against Madrid. “The environment is ours and it belongs to us, others I don’t know if they have it. I do not know if other teams receive them that way and if they give them importance or not. I do give it to them because I like it and because I think football is theirs. The only ones who do not change are them, they are the ones who are always there and are always the same. For a long time there are people who do not take account of that and look at other interests. It’s all about money, not about the best playing. When what moves you is money, people get going much faster than for anything else ”.

Conclusions after the game against Real Madrid. “The anger is passing. Today I am already thinking about tomorrow’s game. One knows that they are things that can happen. I do not change my idea of ​​continuing to go up, and that is done by being able to compete. They cannot be lost in the minute 50, we have to fight them more. When people come to the field, they have to come with the idea of ​​being able to beat the rival. We could not win because of our mistakes. We have to compete in another way. I do not make immediate decisions about mistakes, if they are Daily and they do not change, in the end decisions are made. It is good to put a player who has made mistakes because he will come out more concentrated. Mistakes are made and we have to learn every day. The other day we laid the first stone to lose the match”.

Learn from defeats. “We have had defeats like the three goals received in Alcorcón or in Vallecas. We have learned a lot from those things. When it happens to you against Real Madrid, you still get angry. Losing we can lose, but you have to win. We have learnt a lot. We have been good because we have learned the lessons. It is Madrid, any failure condemns it, but the failure is yours and the rival must give the same. We lost to Villarreal or Betis recently, they beat us, but we competed well. The other day we took a step back. I want Cádiz to have a chance to win every game. “