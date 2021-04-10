Analysis of the encounter. “The game is as we had thought. They have been in First for a long time with a style of play that is very crushing and it costs you to be focused 90 minutes to defend it. They believe in what they do and put effort. We knew that at some point we were going to have ours and we had to avoid theirs. We have not made the most brilliant game, but we did the one we had thought. We have not put it in the clearest, but this is football. We have 35 points, which for us is a world to think that we were going to get six points in two days ”.

Stay very close. “The permanence is not achieved because we know that bad streaks are coming, but beyond the points, we have many teams behind. I can’t say a percentage. I did not imagine five years ago that I was going to be in the First Division with the team I love the most, with these players … but things are to be achieved and what better place than this. If with this we make people happy and extend the time so that they can come to see their players, then much better ”.

Fali’s injury and words to Cala. “Fali complained about her knee and couldn’t. Juan has been good. Perhaps this week he has been quieter than other times and in the field he has been calmer or less active than other times because he is being watched with a magnifying glass. He has had a bad time, but in the game he has been very good and he has delivered ”.

Peace of mind with 35 points. “I am not worried about anything because I know the effort they make every day so that we have those 35 points. Others have to win their matches and we don’t. The dynamics are good, we will stop winning again, but the others have to win a lot of games and I am calm. In the field we do what we want and things are turning out. Now we have a little more peace of mind to face the remaining games “.

Improve in attack. “There was a time, before the changes, when we were the most tired. Defensively we do it well, the problem is when we defend well, the other team puts a lot of people in attack and when we steal it we have to hurt, not give up the ball because they hurt you. The team learned after several wins that there are things in the First Division that cannot be done. The problem is that when we have it, we don’t do the same damage as the Primera teams. That is what we have to improve. We work well on the defense ”.

The key to the wardrobe. “The key is that those who doubt what we do are not in the locker room. Those who are do not doubt. When the game is over, we don’t ask ourselves how we played, we ask ourselves what the result was. That is our key ”.